Daily Horoscope: February 27, 2025

The nearly dark Moon’s positive sextile with Eris coinciding with a square between the former celestial body and Uranus suggests a high probability of acting against one’s best interests. The Moon is calling us to rest. But considering its flirtatious alignment with Eris, it’s more likely that you’ll try to keep pushing past your emotional, mental, or physical limitations. You can test these boundaries all you want, stargazer. Just keep in mind that doing so is a race against the clock. The universe forces us to abide by its natural ebb and flow one way or another.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Diverging from the status quo can have its benefits. But it also comes with its fair share of consequences. Make sure you’re considering both when planning your next steps, Aries. The waning crescent Moon’s positive sextile with Eris under Aquarius and your celestial domain points to a heightened urge to rebel and stand out. Be brave but cautious.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus and Mercury form a positive sextile under your sign and Pisces, signaling a heightened sensitivity to close relationships and the state of your home life. The easygoing nature of this aspect indicates greater innovation, courage, and healthy defiance. The stars urge you to find what works for you, not what the world says should work for you.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet forms a positive sextile with Uranus under Pisces and Taurus, shifting emotional attention toward your home life and close relationships. When any kind of change occurs in these intimate areas of our lives, it can start to rattle other parts of our identity. Remember that you are no one facet of existence, Gemini. You are vast and varied.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A nearly dark Moon forms a flirtatious sextile with Eris while locking into a square with Uranus, signaling potential reckless behavior or defiance. Whatever your reasons for going against your best interests, the consequences of doing so will catch up to you eventually, Cancer. You know in your heart what would benefit you the most. Why deny yourself?

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body’s placement in sensitive Pisces makes an interesting complement to the ongoing square between the waning crescent Moon and Uranus. The Moon also forms a positive sextile with rebellious Eris, indicating a pushback against expectations even when it isn’t always necessary. A rebel without a cause is a pretty exhausting job title, Leo. Be specific in your convictions.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Uranus form a favorable sextile in Pisces and Taurus, bringing with it a greater sense of innovation and curiosity. Life never stops throwing curveballs, Virgo. We just grow more accustomed to calculating its pitch. The stars seem to offer up one such opportunity now. Think outside the box. Get out of your head and into the big picture.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake retrograde and Jupiter hold their auspicious trine under your celestial domain and Gemini. Personal evolutions take time, Libra. Don’t rush yourself or the cosmos along. The timing of your journey is just as important as the path itself. Moreover, learning to go with the flow will save you immeasurable emotional and mental labor. Let the universe do its thing.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waning crescent Moon’s square with Uranus exacerbates tensions brought on by the long-held square between Haumea retrograde and your ruling planet, Pluto, under your celestial domain and Aquarius. The Moon’s negative alignment to chaotic Uranus signals bumpy roads ahead. Unfortunately, self-doubt might be higher than usual. Capitalize on the support system around you, Scorpio. Lean on your loved ones.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve been enjoying plenty of cosmic prosperity lately, thanks to Jupiter’s ongoing trine with Makemake retrograde and sextile with Venus. But a far more challenging square between your ruling planet and the Sun is on its way. Now would be a good time to review your goals and values. A steady inner voice can overpower the loudest external dissonance, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Both the ego-driven Sun and your ruling planet, Saturn, are flying through Pisces today. Consequently, this water sign’s keen sensitivity, propensity for daydreaming, and self-deprecating attitude will be more influential than normal. Experiencing these sometimes negative distractions isn’t a sign of failure. But if you let these temporary woes deter your progress for too long, then failure just might occur.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet passes through a brief but potent square with a nearly dark new Moon under Taurus and your celestial domain, respectively. This alignment seems to signal a divergence from stability, which can be a positive or negative endeavor, depending on how you wield this energy. Make sure you’re not just stirring up a ruckus out of boredom.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

There is plenty going on in your celestial domain right now, Pisces. So, if things feel a bit hectic or haywire, cut yourself some slack. This amount of paradoxical cosmic energy would overwhelm most people. Luckily, this also means you have a broad palette of attitudes and energies to help you navigate your way forward. Use it to your advantage.

