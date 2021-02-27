Daily Horoscope: February 28, 2021

The moon in Virgo connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, at 7:42 AM and warrior planet Mars at 10:58 AM, finding us connecting with strong emotions today! The energy is all about transformation and connection as the moon enters air sign Libra at 2:17 PM, encouraging a diplomatic atmosphere.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

A productive energy flows today as the moon moves through Virgo, and your attention turns to partnerships as the moon enters your opposite sign Libra—it’s a great time to understand your partner’s point of view!

Taurus

The moon in fellow earth sign Virgo finds you in an especially playful and creative mood today, but the mood shifts as the moon enters Libra, and you’re thinking about how to tackle your to-do list.

Gemini

The moon in Virgo finds you focused on home and family today, and the energy is wonderful for releasing the past. Later, the moon enters fellow air sign Libra, inspiring a flirtatious atmosphere!

Cancer

The moon in Virgo finds you having deep and direct conversations with people today. The moon enters air sign Libra later, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart and encouraging you to get cozy.

Leo

You’re sorting out important issues concerning cash, career, and your schedule as the moon moves through Virgo. The moon enters intellectual air sign Libra, kicking up conversation.

Virgo

The moon is in your sign for part of today, Virgo, finding you deeply in touch with your emotions and your needs. The moon enters Libra later on, finding you reflecting on themes concerning money and security.

Libra

The moon in Virgo finds you exploring hidden aspects of yourself today. An easy energy flows around releasing the past. Later, the moon enters your sign, encouraging you to figure out your needs.

Scorpio

You’re in a social mood as the moon moves through Virgo, but the moon enters Libra later on, encouraging you to slow down, rest, and catch up on quality alone time.

Sagittarius

You’re focused on work and moving things forward in your career as the moon moves through Virgo, but you’re all about your social life when the moon enters charming air sign Libra later on!

Capricorn

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo for part of today, finding you in a philosophical mood—and a little competitive, too! The moon then enters Libra, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career and finding you reflecting on your goals and legacy.

Aquarius

The moon in Virgo finds you reflecting on closure today, and as the moon enters fellow air sign Libra later on, you’re feeling optimistic and excited about the new opportunities coming your way!

Pisces

The moon is in your opposite sign Virgo for part of the day, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, but when it enters Libra later on, it will find you and your partners diving deep when it comes to sharing your resources.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.