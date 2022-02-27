Daily Horoscope: February 28, 2022

The moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 8:50 AM, which may stir up surprising feelings. The moon meets Mercury in Aquarius at 5:11 PM, encouraging communication, before meeting Saturn in Aquarius at 9:01 PM, inspiring us to reflect on commitments and future plans.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Aquarius may find you reflecting on your hopes for the future, but as the moon meets taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, you could be feeling serious about turning your dreams into reality. You might also be setting boundaries in your social life.

Taurus

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career today, and responsibility is a big theme for you as the moon meets taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius.

Gemini

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius and meets your ruling planet Mercury, also in Aquarius, which may find you having deep, philosophical conversations!

Cancer

The moon in Aquarius meets communication planet Mercury, which may find you and your partners (in love or business) discussing plans and expectations concerning money or other resources.

Leo

The moon meets chatty Mercury in your opposite sign Aquarius today, encouraging communication in your relationships. The moon also meets Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring responsibility and maturity.

Virgo

The moon in Aquarius meets your ruling planet Mercury today, encouraging you to get organized. The moon also meets the planet of boundaries, Saturn, in Aquarius: Set firm limits on your availability, Virgo!

Libra

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. Communication concerning these themes, and discussions about expectations or boundaries can take place as the moon aligns with Mercury and Saturn in Aquarius.

Scorpio

Communication concerning home and family could kick up as the moon meets Mercury in Aquarius. You may be reflecting on themes like boundaries, security, and privacy as the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius.

Sagittarius

The mood may be especially talkative today as the moon in Aquarius meets messenger planet Mercury—but the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius, reminding you not to feel obligated say “yes” to everything that comes your way.

Capricorn

The moon in Aquarius can find you focused on money today, and as the moon meets your ruling planet Saturn, also in Aquarius, plans and commitments regarding finances or your sense of security are in focus.

Aquarius

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius, and it squares off with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which could find you eager to shake things up at home. The moon meets your other ruling planet Saturn, which is also in your sign, encouraging you to reflect on—and set—boundaries.

Pisces

The moon in Aquarius encourages you to catch up on rest: Make time to meditate and journal as the moon meets messenger planet Mercury in Aquarius, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice.

