Daily Horoscope: February 28, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 10:46 AM, which may find us feeling more sleepy or slower than usual. Confusing feelings might come up, so don’t jump to conclusions about anything. The moon connects with Mercury in Aquarius at 2:27 PM, inspiring communication, and perhaps helping to clear up earlier confusion.

The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 8:07 PM, encouraging us to focus on our responsibilities. The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 9:40 PM, urging us to reflect on how to best take care of ourselves and our loved ones.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters water sign Cancer today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart! You may be in an especially domestic mood, eager to cook a delicious meal and spruce up your space. You could also find yourself feeling especially nostalgic or sentimental, perhaps connecting with the past.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Communication can become busier as the moon enters Cancer: An intriguing message may be shared! The moon in Cancer could also find you connecting with your intuition in some deep way. It’s a lovely time to write poetry or journal about your feelings.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in your sign, Gemini, connects with your ruling planet Mercury and Saturn, both in Aquarius, inspiring a solid atmosphere for communication and making future plans. The moon enters Cancer later on, which can bring your focus to money.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your astrological ruler, the moon, enters your zodiac sign today, Cancer! This can find you feeling very connected with your intuition and your creative powers. Make time for self care and to do the things you love most!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Cancer today, encouraging you to catch up on quality time alone. Take a break from your chores and duties if you can, and rest. The moon in Cancer also encourages you to explore your dreams and fantasies.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your focus can turn to your social life as the moon enters Cancer! You could be making new friends or doing plenty of networking at this time. This is also a productive moment for teamwork.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your focus turns to your career and your life in the public eye as the moon enters Cancer. A great achievement could be made, and you may be wondering where to set your sights next. Ask yourself today, Libra, what do you want to be remembered for?

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

New opportunities could come your way as the moon enters fellow water sign Cancer. You may be planning a trip. Great strides can be made toward scholastic goals, too. The mood is expansive and adventurous!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You may be sitting with complicated emotions as the moon enters Cancer. Forgiveness can be a theme on your mind and you may be settling a debt at this time. Letting go of the past is also a topic that’s up for reflection.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Cancer, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! This can be an exciting time to meet new people or simply connect deeply with an established partner. You may learn a lot about someone else’s perspective.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with Mercury and your ruling planet Saturn, both in your sign, Aquarius, inspiring a solid atmosphere for planning logistics. The moon enters Cancer, which can find you reorganizing your workspace and schedule.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, inspiring a fun, playful atmosphere! You and a crush may have an exciting interaction. If you’re in love, you and your partner can have an especially romantic day! Creativity flows and you could be making fantastic art.