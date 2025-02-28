Daily Horoscope: February 28, 2025

Today’s new Moon reaches its darkest phase in Pisces as it forms a challenging square with Jupiter in Gemini. Our desire to move forward and our mind and body’s need to stay put will likely be at odds under this contentious alignment. The stars urge you to respect the natural ebb and flow of the cosmos. Wanting something is not the same as needing it, no matter how much mental gymnastics you put yourself through trying to equate the two. A favorable sextile between Venus and Jupiter provides some much-needed amiability, encouraging you to enjoy what you have right now as opposed to hunting down the next best thing.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The opposition between Venus and Makemake retrograde continues under your celestial domain and Libra. This cosmic alignment stirs conversations around equality, morality, and accountability. Not every type of conflict needs a clear target for blame. Sometimes, a mutual understanding and evolution is the best we can ask for. Only you can decide if being right is more important than the relationship itself.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The favorable sextile between Uranus and Mercury under your celestial domain and Pisces is slowly being joined by Saturn, flying in near conjunction with Mercury. A sense of duty and responsibility becomes front of mind. The stars urge you to find contentment in the journey as opposed to the result. The process has more to offer than the finish line.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Jupiter forms a tense square with the new Moon under your celestial domain and Pisces. As tempting as it might be to follow your passions and rush forward, the stars recommend a gentler approach. Not everything has to be a sprint, Gemini. Take a breather under the restful glow of the new Moon, and emotional clarity is likely to follow.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body reaches its darkest, most reflective phase under Pisces, a fellow water sign prone to increased sensitivity and introspective thought. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself more in your head as a result. Take your internal dialogue with a grain of salt. Some thoughts are worth entertaining; many others aren’t. Distinguishing between the two can be difficult.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun conjoins with the Moon as it reaches its darkest, most restorative phase in Pisces. Emotions will be at an all-time high, but don’t start sounding the alarms just yet. This cosmic alignment presents an invaluable opportunity to take a deeper look at yourself, your values, strengths, and weaknesses. Allow these revelations to guide you forward, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The sextile between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Uranus continues. Life has a tendency to be unpredictable. And no matter how much we try to prepare, the cosmos will likely have something up its sleeve to throw us for a loop. All you can do is work on maintaining a flexible perspective. Not everything positive will feel that way at first.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The favorable sextile between your ruling planet, Venus, and Jupiter continues in Aries and Gemini. Fire and air signs tend to get explosive if left unchecked, and given the positive alignment between love and finance-oriented Venus and prosperous Jupiter, the stars offer a subtle warning: too much of anything can turn sour. Moderation is the name of the game.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The square between your ruling planet and Haumea retrograde continues under Aquarius and your celestial domain. Fortunately, the new Moon serves as an introspective shake-up to Haumea’s near-constant self-doubt and indecisiveness. Pay close attention to your emotional cues today, Scorpio. If something feels off, it’s worth a second look. And if you’re wrong, great. If you aren’t, won’t you be glad you checked?

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, forms a challenging square with the new Moon under Gemini and Pisces. As much as you might feel like you’re ready to move forward, the cosmos has a different plan in mind. Trust the process, Sagittarius. Trying to rush along this journey will cheat you of invaluable wisdom and experience. When it’s meant to happen, it will.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn, slowly eases into a favorable sextile with Uranus under Pisces and Taurus. This cosmic alignment signals potential bumpy roads ahead. Fortunately, it also suggests you will handle these obstacles swiftly and gracefully. Have faith in yourself, Capricorn. You’ve made it this far. Who’s to say you can’t keep going? Nothing that offers wisdom is ever for naught.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus’s favorable sextile with Mercury is slowly being joined by disciplinarian Saturn, offering an extra sense of stability to an otherwise potentially volatile cosmic alignment. Your desire to rush forward is admirable. But having a game plan is a non-negotiable, Aquarius. Make sure you’re not on the brink of stranding yourself at sea. A little bit of forethought goes a long way.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase under your celestial domain. Follow its lead, Pisces. If your heart calls you toward a certain something or someone, strongly consider following its lead. Alternatively, if you’re feeling compelled to rest, then do it. There will be time for action in the future. Follow your internal cues. Be kind to yourself.

