Daily Horoscope: February 3, 2022

The moon in Pisces makes a helpful connection with electric Uranus in Taurus 12:30 AM, inspiring us to experiment with something new. The moon connects with sweet Venus in Capricorn at 1:35 AM, creating an affectionate atmosphere. We’re in a dreamy, imaginative mood as the moon meets mystical Neptune in Pisces at 6:54 PM. Mercury retrograde in Capricorn ends at 11:13 PM, which could help conversations and plans that were confused or delayed during the retrograde clear up and move forward. The moon mingles with Mercury at 11:55 PM, encouraging communication.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Mercury retrograde in Capricorn ends today, which can finally move conversations concerning your career and business plans forward. Just don’t rush ahead: The moon in Pisces encourages you to catch up on rest.

Taurus

Mercury retrograde ends in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, which can find you moving forward with travel or education plans. An easy energy flows around connection as the moon in Pisces mingles with sweet Venus and chatty Mercury.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde in Capricorn today, which can find you moving forward with plans concerning money, especially debts or taxes. The moon in Pisces also finds you focused on professional success.

Cancer

Communication in your relationships begins to move forward as Mercury ends its retrograde in your opposite sign Capricorn. The moon in fellow water sign Pisces inspires adventure and opportunity!

Leo

Your schedule may have been a mess lately, but Mercury retrograde ends in Capricorn today, which can help things run much more smoothly! The moon in Pisces finds you focused on finances, too, especially money or other resources you share with partners.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, which can help plans and discussions about your love life or creative endeavors move forward.

Libra

Mercury ends its retrograde in Capricorn today, which can find conversations and ideas concerning your living situation or your family life moving forward. The moon in Pisces inspires you to get reorganized.

Scorpio

Forward motion takes place in your communications as Mercury retrograde ends in Capricorn today. Romance and creativity flow as the moon moves through fellow water sign Pisces!

Sagittarius

Conversations and plans, especially concerning money, finally begin to move forward as Mercury retrograde ends in Capricorn. The moon in Pisces finds you eager to get cozy at home! Make time to relax with loved ones.

Capricorn

Mercury retrograde finally ends in your sign today: If you’ve been feeling stuck, perhaps things will begin to feel like they’re moving forward now. Easy communication flows as the moon in Pisces connects with sweet Venus and messenger planet Mercury.

Aquarius

Mercury retrograde in Capricorn ends today: Make time to connect with your inner voice and meditate. The moon in Pisces also finds you focused on finances. Creativity flows as the moon mingles with artistic Venus, inspiring your imagination.

Pisces

Misunderstandings with friends or schedule delays begin to clear up as Mercury ends it retrograde in Capricorn today. The moon is also in your sign, Pisces, encouraging you to focus on self love!

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.