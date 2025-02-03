Daily Horoscope: February 3, 2025

The waxing crescent Moon forms a direct opposition to Makemake retrograde in Aries and Libra. This lunar phase pushes us to start putting plans in motion, while Makemake retrograde keeps our focus locked on matters of self-care and maintaining a healthy, supportive internal environment. With Mars retrograde and Chiron forming a tense square at the same time, this cosmic alignment seems to suggest a need to kickstart the healing process and move toward resolution and closure. After a certain point, we start to stand in the way of our own progress. Fortunately, the distance between being a problem and being the solution is short. How will your sign fare today, stargazer?
Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.
Videos by VICE
Aries: March 21 – April 19
The square between Chiron and your ruling planet, Mars retrograde, continues as the waxing crescent Moon and Makemake retrograde oppose one another in your celestial domain and Libra. This cosmic alignment seems to be a clear signal to move toward healing and closure. You can’t out-stubborn the will of the cosmos, Aries. Keep an open mind and heart this week.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
As your ruling planet, Venus, makes its way from Pisces to Aries, a challenging square locks between Uranus and Ceres under your sign and Aquarius. A negative aspect between rebellious, innovative Uranus and nurturing Ceres suggests an inability or unwillingness to receive the help that others are offering you. Remember: sometimes, it’s as much for you as it is for them.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
Mercury and Makemake retrograde create a fortuitous trine under Aquarius and Libra. The former planet’s domain over communication and intellect helps improve mental clarity, which will be especially useful as Makemake retrograde pushes us toward finding ways to foster a supportive internal environment. More often than not, determining what your needs actually are is the hardest part of meeting them.
Cancer: June 21 – July 22
The waxing crescent Moon forms a direct opposition to Makemake retrograde under Aries and Libra, signaling conflict in matters of self-advocacy and care. Helping others before yourself has always been your default mode. But now, the stars seem to be calling you to do the opposite. You owe it to yourself to be the priority every now and then, Cancer.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
Your ruling celestial body continues its positive aspects with Jupiter and Makemake retrograde, two fortuitous trines that signal prosperity and peace. Indeed, the stars seem to be lining in your favor, Leo. Stay the course, and keep up the good work. You’re closer to reaching your goals than you think. Keep pushing forward. You’ve come this far. You might as well finish strong.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
Mercury’s coinciding trines with Makemake retrograde and Jupiter retrograde help reveal ways we could take better care of ourselves. Even something as simple as changing the tone of your inner voice can work wonders on your overall emotional and mental well-being. The internal environment you create eventually seeps out into everything you do. Make sure it’s one worth keeping around.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
Makemake retrograde and the waxing crescent Moon standoff in your celestial domain and Aries, creating tension in matters of self-love and advocacy. Don’t underestimate your ability to stand in your own way, Libra. You are deserving of the same success and accolades others so willingly accept. Enjoy the good fortune that comes to you instead of trying to rationalize it away.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
As the square between Pluto and Haumea continues, this somewhat challenging aspect adds an interesting energy to a coinciding opposition of Makemake retrograde and the waxing crescent Moon. Doing internal clean-up, so to speak, requires an at-times uncomfortable amount of honesty with yourself. But rest assured, Scorpio: it’s no less uncomfortable than willingly abiding by misinformation and misguidance. Stay true to yourself.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
Jupiter retrograde and Makemake retrograde’s auspicious trine continues as the latter celestial body also forms a direct opposition to the waxing crescent Moon. Changing for the better does not always come without consequences. Unfortunately, your personal evolution can feel like an affront to the wrong people in your life. You mustn’t let these types of toxic players control your actions.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
Saturn and Mars retrograde’s fortuitous trine continues. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and the same goes for the challenges you’re facing right now. Rather than letting this lengthy process dishearten you, consider it a cosmic blessing. The longer this takes, the more opportunities you have to experiment and practice your problem-solving skills. This sort of wisdom is an invaluable asset.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Uranus forms a challenging square with Ceres under Taurus and your celestial domain, suggesting difficulties with taking care of yourself or allowing others to take care of you. Don’t let your need to be eccentric and mysterious overpower your need for a support system. The former is ego. The latter is human nature. You don’t need the stars to tell you which to favor.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
In the final days of the conjunction between Venus and your ruling planet, Neptune, take some time to consider your long-term goals in love and finances. The work required to meet these aspirations often has to start weeks, months, or even years before you reach the actual finish line. Capitalize on this dreamy cosmic energy while it’s here, Pisces.
When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.