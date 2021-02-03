Daily Horoscope: February 4, 2021

The moon in Scorpio clashes with expansive Jupiter at 3:40 AM, stirring up deep, powerful emotions, and we’re cutting off what no longer works for us as the moon opposes fiery Mars at 9:51 AM. The moon clashes with the sun at 12:37 PM, pushing us to change course, and an easier energy flows as the moon connects with mystical Neptune at 6:11 PM, inspiring romance and creativity.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon is in Scorpio, finding you reflecting on themes like debts, taxes, inheritances, and shared resources, and you’re eager to cut ties with the past and settle any outstanding payments as the moon opposes your ruling planet Mars.

Taurus

The moon is in your opposite sign Scorpio today, finding you focused on your relationships. Deep, spiritual bonding takes place as the moon mingles with magical Neptune.

Gemini

The moon in Scorpio finds you tackling your to-do list today. Issues in your schedule are addressed! Creativity flows as the moon and mystical Neptune connect.

Cancer

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, inspiring a romantic and creative atmosphere. Intense emotional connections take place! It’s a powerful time for bonding, and for goodbyes.

Leo

The moon in Scorpio illuminates a very private sector of your chart, finding you eager to get cozy at home. It’s a powerful day for transformation and emotional release!

Virgo

The moon in Scorpio lights up the communication sector of your chart and as it opposes Mars, conversations are getting straight to the point. The moon also mingles with the planet of redemption, Neptune, inspiring sympathy.

Libra

The moon in Scorpio lights up the sector of your chart that rules finances, and as it opposes Mars, you’re eager to settle debts or make agreements concerning shared resources. Easy energy flows around productivity and creativity as the moon connects with mystical Neptune.

Scorpio

The moon is in your sign today, Scorpio! While some confrontational energy might pop up in your relationships as the moon opposes warrior Mars, some sweet communications can still take place as the moon mingles with romantic Neptune.

Sagittarius

You have plenty to do today, Sagittarius, but it’s crucial you carve out more time to rest, especially as the moon in Scorpio opposes Mars. Tackle your to-do list, but carve out lots of time to take a break! Lean into your spiritual practice as the moon connects with mystical Neptune.

Capricorn

The moon is in Scorpio, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life. Some drama may get kicked up as the moon opposes Mars, but an easy, empathetic energy flows around communication as the moon mingles with Neptune.

Aquarius

The moon in Scorpio illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career, and you’re working out what direction you want to take things today. A powerful energy for creating abundance flows as the moon connects with Neptune.

Pisces

The moon in Scorpio brings you news from abroad. Important issues are addressed as the moon opposes action planet Mars and a philosophical breakthrough takes place as the moon mingles with your ruling planet, mystical Neptune.

