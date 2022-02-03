Daily Horoscope: February 4, 2022

The moon in Pisces makes a helpful connection with power planet Pluto in Capricorn at 4:41 AM, urging us to explore our emotions deeply and to be honest about our needs. Mars in Capricorn connects with lucky Jupiter in Pisces sat 8:38 AM, creating an exciting atmosphere for exploring opportunities. We’re feeling courageous as the moon enters fire sign Aries at 9:57 AM. The sun meets Saturn in Aquarius at 2:05 PM, finding us considering important commitments, and perhaps taking on new responsibilities.

All times ET.

Aries

Your ruling planet Mars, currently in Capricorn, connects with Jupiter in Pisces, bringing a boost of confidence and helping you come up with creative solutions. The world is on your emotional wave length as the moon enters your sign, Aries. The sun meets Saturn in Aquarius, which could find you making an important agreement about the future.

Taurus

Mars in fellow earth sign Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Pisces, making it an exciting moment in your social life—but make time to rest as the moon enters Aries. The sun meets Saturn in Aquarius, which could find you stepping into an important leadership role or embarking on a new project in your career.

Gemini

Mars in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Pisces, inspiring a productive energy, and it’s an exciting time to network and connect with friends as the moon enters Aries. The sun meets Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius, which could find you having a serious conversation about expectations, rules, and standards.

Cancer

Exciting conversations can take place as Mars in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Pisces. The moon enters Aries, shifting your focus to your career. The sun meets Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set boundaries around your finances.

Leo

Mars in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Pisces, inspiring a solution-oriented atmosphere, and you’re in an adventurous mood as the moon enters Aries. Commitments in your relationships can be discussed as your astrological ruler, the sun, meets Saturn in Aquarius.

Virgo

Mars in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Pisces, bringing a passionate energy to your love life! The moon enters Aries, also finding you focused on your finances. The sun meets Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set boundaries at work…an important time commitment may occupy your schedule.

Libra

Mars in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Pisces, inspiring an energetic and productive atmosphere, and your focus is on your relationships as the moon enters Aries. The sun meets Saturn in Aquarius, finding you reflecting on your standards and expectations.

Scorpio

You planetary ruler Mars, currently in Capricorn, connects with Jupiter in Pisces, creating a busy social atmosphere! The moon enters Aries, encouraging you to get organized. The sun meets Saturn in Aquarius, which could find you setting important boundaries at home.

Sagittarius

Mars in Capricorn connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Pisces, which bodes well for acquiring wealth and security! The moon enters Aries, inspiring romance and creativity, but some serious conversations can take place as the sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius.

Capricorn

Mars in your sign, Capricorn, connects with Jupiter in Pisces, which can find you speaking your truth in a significant way. The moon enters Aries, bringing your focus to home and family. The sun meets your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, which might find you making important decisions about money.

Aquarius

Mars in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Pisces, inspiring a proactive and creative atmosphere. The moon enters Aries, kicking up communication. The sun meets your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius, helping you set an important boundary.

Pisces

Mars in Capricorn connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in your sign, Pisces, which could make it an exciting day in your social life! Your focus is also on money and security as the moon enters Aries. The sun meets Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set boundaries around your schedule so you can catch up on rest and quality relaxation.

