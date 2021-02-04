Daily Horoscope: February 5, 2021

The moon in Scorpio connects with powerful Pluto at 4:20 AM, stirring up deep emotions! We’re feeling free-spirited as the moon enters Sagittarius at 12:16 PM. The moon connects with sweet Venus at 10:00 PM, creating a flirtatious energy, and we’re setting boundaries as the moon connects with strict Saturn at 10:20 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

It’s a fun day in your social life as the moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius and connects with charming Venus! But you’re also setting boundaries in your friendships as the moon mingles with taskmaster Saturn.

Taurus

The moon enters Sagittarius, finding your sorting out issues concerning shared resources (like money), and good vibes flow at work as the moon connects with your ruling planet Venus!

Gemini

The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius today, bringing your focus to relationships. Important conversations are had as the moon connects with serious Saturn.

Cancer

The moon enters Sagittarius, finding you busily tackling your to-do list. Easy energy flows around productivity, and you’re handling the most annoying issues with grace.

Leo

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, putting you in the mood to party! It’s a lovely time to connect with your partners as the moon mingles with seductive Venus. Standards are discussed as the moon connects with Saturn.

Virgo

The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your attention to your home and family life. You’re setting important boundaries around privacy and not letting your work life take over your space at home. You’re also in the mood to beautify your surroundings as the moon connects with Venus!

Libra

The moon enters Sagittarius, lighting up the communication sector of your chart and bringing information your way. The moon connects with your ruling planet Venus and serious Saturn, finding you balancing responsibility and fun.

Scorpio

The moon enters Sagittarius and lights up the financial sector of your chart today. It’s a great time to reflect on security and comfort as the moon connects with the planet of valuables, Venus, and the planet of structure, Saturn.

Sagittarius

The moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius, finding the world on your emotional wavelength. Productive energy flows around communication as the moon mingles with Venus and connects with the planet of boundaries, Saturn.

Capricorn

The moon enters Sagittarius, and a little escape from your everyday life into a fantasy movie or science fiction novel sounds great. Enter the world of imagination for a bit: By the time you leave, you’ll have thought up some brilliant new ideas to bring to the world.

Aquarius

The moon enters fun fire sign Sagittarius today, putting you in a social mood! You’re feeling popular as the moon connects with charming Venus—but you’re not letting just anyone into your circle as the moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn. Have high standards!

Pisces

The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules recognition and reward! You’re having mixed feelings about the spotlight: Make time to reflect on how you want to shift things in your career or in your life in public moving forward.

