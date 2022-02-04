Daily Horoscope: February 5, 2022

The moon in Aries squares off with Mars in Capricorn at 1:27 AM and Venus in Capricorn at 7:56 AM, finding us reconsidering what we want and how we’ll go about achieving it. You may be eager to take action at this time! The moon makes harmonious connections with Saturn in Aquarius at 3:22 PM and the sun in Aquarius at 5:17 PM, finding us reflecting on themes like responsibility and commitment.

Aries

The moon is in your sign today, Aries, encouraging you to connect with your feelings. You’re ready for action as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Capricorn. Boundaries are set in your social life as the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius.

Taurus

The moon in Aries encourages you to slow down and rest today. The moon connects with Saturn and the sun in Aquarius, finding you imagining the future and thinking about your legacy.

Gemini

Your focus is on your social life today as the moon moves through Aries. The moon mingles with Saturn and the sun in fellow air sign Aquarius, inspiring deep conversations with your partners.

Cancer

The moon in Aries finds you focused on your career today, Cancer. Getting focused and being productive feel especially easy as the moon connects with disciplined Saturn and the sun in Aquarius.

Leo

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you in a philosophical mood. Serious conversations and planning with your partners can take place as the moon mingles with Saturn in Aquarius.

Virgo

The moon in Aries may find you focused on money, especially things like debts and taxes, today. You’re reconsidering what’s important to you as the moon squares off with Venus in Capricorn.

Libra

The moon is in your opposite sign Aries today, finding you focused on relationships. Plans for the future can be discussed as the moon connects with taskmaster Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius.

Scorpio

The moon in Aries finds you in a busy mood today: Don’t over-burden yourself with tasks, Scorpio! Important conversations can take place as the moon mingles with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, in Aquarius.

Sagittarius

A playful energy can flow as the moon moves through fellow fire sign Aries! Important conversations may also take place as the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius; plans for the future can be discussed.

Capricorn

The moon in Aries finds you focused on your home and family life today. The moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, finding you reflecting deeply on themes like wealth and security.

Aquarius

The moon in Aries lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and important conversations about boundaries, plans, and commitments can take place as the moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign.

Pisces

The moon in Aries finds you focused on your finances, belongings, and sense of security today. The moon connects with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set solid boundaries.

