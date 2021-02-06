Daily Horoscope: February 6, 2021

Venus, the planet of values, meets strict Saturn at 2:07 AM, finding us exploring new commitments and redefining our standards. It’s not the most romantic energy, but it is a productive one! The moon in Sagittarius connects with Jupiter a 7:45 AM, lifting spirits, and connects with the sun at 7:56 PM, boosting confidence. The moon clashes with foggy Neptune at 9:40 PM—watch out for some confusion. Venus squares off with Uranus at 10:33 PM, finding us craving freedom and novelty.

All times ET.

Aries

This is a big moment for your social life as you reconsider who you want to continue keeping in your crowd as Venus meets Saturn. You’re making some unexpected choices as Venus clashes with wildcard Uranus! Keep your impatience and impulsivity in check today.

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus has a big day as it meets Saturn and clashes with Uranus, finding you starting an important new journey in your career and changing how you want to be perceived by the public in an unexpected way.

Gemini

Venus has a busy day as it meets taskmaster Saturn and clashes with wildcard Uranus, finding you having profound emotional breakthroughs. You’re approaching life in a whole new way! You’re learning you have new goals and that you’ll have to shift the way you think to achieve them.

Cancer

Sweet Venus meets taskmaster Saturn, finding you getting serious about issues concerning cash, especially tough topics like debts, taxes, and shared resources.

Leo

Darling Venus meets stern Saturn today, marking the start of some important plans or commitments. It’s a powerful time to discuss responsibilities and expectations—although, you might be behaving unexpectedly as Venus clashes with Uranus today, too!

Virgo

Sweet Venus meet serious Saturn, finding you getting real about your daily tasks and habits. Don’t be afraid to say no to adding more things to your schedule. Unexpected thrills may arrive as Venus clashes with Uranus.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus meets taskmaster Saturn today, finding you making some important promises. Venus also clashes with unruly Uranus: You might be in the mood to gamble, but be wise and don’t place bets you can’t afford to lose.

Scorpio

Lovely Venus meets stern Saturn, finding you committing to issues concerning your responsibility to home and family, but Venus also clashes with wildcard Uranus, bringing some unexpected thrills your way.

Sagittarius

Seductive Venus meets stern Saturn, finding you having some serious conversations about responsibility and commitment. Venus also squares off with wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected shake-ups in your routine!

Capricorn

Lovely Venus meets taskmaster Saturn, finding you having important conversations about money, worth, and responsibility, but you’re also in a thrill-seeking mood as Venus clashes with Uranus!

Aquarius

Sweet Venus meets taskmaster Saturn (one of your ruling planets), finding you embarking on a new journey concerning worth, responsibility, value, and commitment. You’re also shaking things up at home as Venus clashes with your other ruling planet Uranus.

Pisces

Darling Venus cozies up to chilly Saturn, finding you reconnecting with your inner voice—especially when it comes to knowing when to say “no.” As people-pleasing as you’d like to be, you can’t say yes all the time! Unexpected conversations take place as Venus clashes with wildcard Uranus.

