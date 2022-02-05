Daily Horoscope: February 6, 2022

The moon in Aries squares off with Mercury in Capricorn at 7:42 AM and Pluto in Capricorn at 12:21 PM, encouraging us to do more research. Keep impatience in check. The moon enters Taurus at 5:52 PM, creating a grounding and sensual atmosphere.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon in your sign, Aries, squares off with Mercury in Capricorn, and with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you eager to make an important career move. Your focus turns to money as the moon enters Taurus!

Taurus

You’re in a deeply reflective mood as the moon moves through Aries. The moon enters your sign Taurus later on, encouraging you to explore your emotions and focus on self love.

Gemini

You may be reconsidering how you want to invest your time and energy as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Mercury and Pluto in Capricorn. Make time to rest as the moon enters Taurus.

Cancer

Powerful changes can take place, especially in your relationships, today as the moon in Aries squares off with Mercury and Pluto in your opposite sign Capricorn. Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Taurus.

Leo

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries squares off with Mercury and Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you switching up your routine. Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Taurus.

Virgo

The moon in Aries squares off with your ruling planet Mercury and the planet of the underworld, Pluto, in fellow earth sign Capricorn, asking you to get real about what you truly desire. The moon enters Taurus later on, encouraging you to look at the big picture.

Libra

The moon in Aries squares off with Mercury and Pluto in Capricorn, which may find you making important decisions about your home and family life. The moon enters Taurus, bringing your focus to finances.

Scorpio

The moon in Aries squares off with Mercury and your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, which could make for intense communications. You might be making an important change to your routine. The moon enters Taurus, also bringing your focus to your relationships.

Sagittarius

The moon in Aries usually finds you in a playful mood, but you may be in quite focused and intense as the moon squares off with Mercury and power planet Pluto in Capricorn. You’re focused on getting your tasks accomplished as the moon enters Taurus.

Capricorn

The moon in Aries squares off with Mercury and Pluto, which are both in your sign, finding you having important conversations about the past, your living situation, or personal life. The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus later on, inspiring creativity and romance!

Aquarius

The moon in Aries squares off with Mercury and Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you having deep and an intense conversations. The moon enters Taurus later on, encouraging you to get cozy at home!

Pisces

The moon in Aries squares off with Mercury and Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having intense conversations concerning friendship. The moon enters Taurus later on, encouraging a grounding energy, especially for communication.

