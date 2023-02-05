Daily Horoscope: February 6, 2023

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius at 9:15 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries. Our imaginations are especially creative as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces at 1:26 PM. This could be a great time to write poetry or love letters! People are open-minded and intuitive at this moment. The moon enters Virgo at 4:14 PM, inspiring a down-to-earth, focused atmosphere.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for February!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your imagination and creativity could win you big success today as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters Virgo, inspiring productivity and encouraging you to break an old habit.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Good news from afar could arrive as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces. A special message may be shared or you can connect with an inspiring group of people. The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, bringing romance and creativity!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Capricorn, connects with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you feeling especially popular! The moon enters Virgo, which can turn your focus to your home and family life.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can bode well for communication within your relationships. The mood is intuitive and understanding and the moon enters Virgo, helping you sort out details.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring your intuition. A tricky problem could be resolved and people can be open-minded today. The moon enters Virgo, which may shift your focus to themes like money, comfort, and security.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Capricorn, connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring sweet, tender communications. The moon enters your sign, Virgo, encouraging you to focus on self care.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You may feel especially sentimental as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces. A discussion about productivity and rest could take place. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to set boundaries around your availability.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Sweet messages may be exchanged as communication planet Mercury in Capricorn connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters Virgo, which can inspire a busy atmosphere in your social life.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you having a meaningful discussion about security and comfort. The moon enters Virgo, too, and you’re focused on your career and life in the public eye.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury in your sign, Capricorn, connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring compassion and understanding. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to look at the big picture. A philosophical breakthrough can take place.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You may be discussing how to turn a fantasy into reality as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces! The moon enters Virgo, which can find you focused on organizing bills or settling debts.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Inspiring social connections and discussions could take place as Mercury in Capricorn connects with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces. The moon enters Virgo, illuminating the partnership sector of your chart and encouraging collaboration.