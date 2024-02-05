Daily Horoscope: February 6, 2024

Confusing feelings may arise as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces at 12:06 AM, but a sobering mood unfolds as the moon enters Capricorn at 7:08 AM.

Maturity is rewarded as the moon links up with Saturn in Pisces at 7:18 PM, and we’re comforted by reliability as the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus at 8:41 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Praise for a job well done could come your way as the moon enters Capricorn, but you’re saving the best for last. Your outer successes are a tiny snapshot of the inner work you’ve labored through and times like now, you might feel like your real achievements are things people will never know or see. Determined feelings about what you want to do with your life arise as the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You could find yourself brushing up on your education or connecting with friends and associates that can share advice as the moon enters Capricorn and links up with Jupiter in Taurus. Plans for higher education or travel might be underway, paving a solid path toward your hopes and dreams.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Carrying on traditions and preserving relationships could be on your mind as the moon enters Capricorn and links up with Saturn in Pisces. You’re cognizant of all that you are and will be, thanks to what has been shared with you. A solid connection with your intuition forms as the moon also links up with Jupiter in Taurus.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

The moon enters Capricorn and connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inviting you to enjoy companionship and speculate about the future with friends and significant others. Conversations about commitment or relationship possibilities could be taking place.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You’re on a roll today, Leo! Progress and accomplishments are happening at work as the moon enters Capricorn and connects with Jupiter in Taurus. The moon also mingles with Saturn in Pisces: You could be checking things off your to-do list that have been hanging over your head.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Mature conversations are explored in your relationships as the moon in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. You might also be looking to show someone a good time as these planets activate the places in your chart symbolizing pleasure and union.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

The moon enters Capricorn and connects with Jupiter in Taurus, welcoming you to clear out old energy from your home or living space with a good cleaning, or perhaps to repair any unhealed ruptures that have taken place with family members. Taking responsibility for the impact you make will be met with receptivity if you feel like you owe someone an apology or want to reconnect after a period of absence.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Your partners could help you find the words or information you’re looking for today as the moon enters Capricorn and connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Perhaps you’re enjoying long, fulfilling conversations with the people that mean most to you. It’s a wonderful time to come together for some good old fashioned storytelling!

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

An interest in manifesting greater material and emotional stability could arise as the moon enters Capricorn and links up with its planetary ruler, Saturn, in Pisces. You’re meeting your responsibilities, and perhaps offering your care and resources to others in need as the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Sobering conversations are had as the moon links up with Saturn in Pisces, and you could find yourself offering solid tips to others as you go about your day. You might prefer to spend your time keeping busy and being entertained by personal interests as the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a lovely day to show yourself extra TLC and spend quality time with your kids, if you have them.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You might prefer to have alone time to relax, meditate, and tend to personal things as the moon enters Capricorn and connects with Jupiter in Taurus. A bit of housekeeping can help you sort through any heavy stuff weighing on your mind.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You’re reminded who’s in your corner as the moon enters Capricorn and links up with Saturn in your sign, Pisces. Your friends and social connections are supporting you in living your best life and accomplishing your dreams as the moon mingles with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, in Taurus.