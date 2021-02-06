Daily Horoscope: February 7, 2021

The moon in philosophical Sagittarius connects with logical Mercury, currently retrograde, at 1:16 AM encouraging reflection. The moon enters grounded, driven earth sign Capricorn at 3:52 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Reflect on old goals you had today, Aries…you’ve come so far! The moon enters Capricorn, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. What sort of rewards or recognition are you looking for?

Taurus

Be open to receiving help today, Taurus. The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, bringing exciting opportunities, especially if you can keep an open mind and be flexible.

Gemini

You’re all about communication, Gemini, but it might be tricky now with your ruling planet Mercury being retrograde. Be patient with your partners as they try to express themselves today. The moon enters Capricorn, also finding you reflecting on themes like debts and taxes.

Cancer

The moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, encouraging you to reflect on the give-and-take in your partnerships and consider things from your partner’s point of view.

Leo

You’re reconnecting with old friends and lovers as the moon in Sagittarius mingles with Mercury retrograde. The moon then enters Capricorn, finding you focused on your chores!

Virgo

Your daily life has changed so much and you’re spending time today reflecting on how things used to be. The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging you to have some fun.

Libra

You’re in a nostalgic mood today, Libra, eager to connect with old friends. The moon enters Capricorn, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart, finding you reflecting on themes like privacy and tradition.

Scorpio

The moon enters grounded earth sign Capricorn, helping you get focused during a frustrating Mercury retrograde. Issues at home are taking twice as long to deal with: Find a good book to read while you wait for things to get moving.

Sagittarius

You’re reviewing the conversations and plans you’ve been brewing over the last few weeks, and as the moon enters Capricorn, you’re considering the financial implications of the decisions you need to make.

Capricorn

The moon enters your sign today, finding the world on your emotional wavelength. What makes you feel safe and comfortable, Capricorn? Nourish yourself emotionally and physically!

Aquarius

You’re running into old friends as the moon in Sagittarius mingles with Mercury retrograde, but you’re eager to slow down and catch up on rest and quality time alone as the moon enters Capricorn.

Pisces

You’re in a sociable mood today as the moon enters Capricorn! Mercury is retrograde, so reconnect with friends who share your hobbies and passions.

