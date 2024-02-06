Daily Horoscope: February 7, 2024

We’re met with a sense of genuine love and kindness, a no-nonsense type of love, as the moon and Venus meet in Capricorn at 3:12 PM.

We’re grounded enough to embrace unpredictable events as the moon and Venus (in Capricorn) connect with Uranus in Taurus at 3:19 PM and 4:25 PM, respectively. We’re open to novelty!

Acting on our beliefs comes easier as Mars in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces at 7:20 PM. Meaning-making inspires us to move forward, regardless of the unknowns.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Surprising announcements about your career or role in public could come to light as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. You might be stepping into a new position or accepting an award! You’re able to leave the past behind and embrace what’s ahead, even if you’re not certain of the details, as Mars in Capricorn also harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces today.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Exciting conversations about travel or furthering education could arise as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in your sign, Taurus. You’re ready to materialize a dream, and you might surprise others with how suddenly you put things into motion as Mars in Capricorn also harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces today. You’re confident about whatever journey lies ahead of you.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Boundaries could be shifting and ideals about ownership may be changing in a harmonious way as Mars in Capricorn links with Neptune in Pisces. Ongoing financial deals and other negotiations might need more time or information to be wrapped up, though contracts could be voided to start over if stipulations weren’t clearly defined.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Spontaneous vibes enliven your relationships today as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. Your friends or significant others could surprise you with something luxurious, romantic, or something wildly weird (but enjoyable, nonetheless)! A fantasy might just come true as Mars in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces…or at least it could feel like it, even if it doesn’t look how you thought it would.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You could be pleasantly surprised by how much you can trust the people you work with as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. People you share responsibilities or goals with may swoop in to make your load a lot easier today, fostering respect and boosting morale.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Romantic gestures could be made as Mars in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces. The vibe is playful, curious, and erotic. It’s a wonderful time to enjoy a bit of fantasy or make efforts for bonding time with significant others.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Inspiration to rid your living space of accumulated stuff could arise as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. An urge to declutter and clear out closets, corners, and spaces under the bed could have you bidding farewell to things that might as well be forgotten; it could be surprisingly stress relieving and supportive to your health.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Romantic and interesting surprises could arise as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. New connections can form online or you might get to see a new, intriguing side of your significant others. You might enjoy indulging in a bit of mystery as Mars in Capricorn harmonizes with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. It’s a lovely time for a date night or to cuddle up to a juicy story that takes you on an adventure.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You’re taking action to make your ideal home, family, or living situation a reality as Mars in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces. You might be changing your mind about the kind of place you want to call home or the type of lifestyle you want to live as other options come into your awareness.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

People are charmed by your directness and sense of humor as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus, making for fun social interactions today! Your voice could have a hypnotic quality about it or people might be attracted to your direction as Mars in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces. It might also be easier to get lost while out and about, though you’re likely to embrace the unknown as adventure!

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Your ability to connect with your inner sources of stability makes it easier to keep up with whatever surprises or curveballs get thrown your way as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. You’re aligned with the wisdom that the only thing you can control is yourself, inspiring you to live with no regrets.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You might find yourself trying something on for size, accepting invitations into different social circles or courageously initiating meaningful conversations as Mars in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in your sign, Pisces. You’re unafraid to speak the truth as you see it and people are drawn to your words like flies to honey.