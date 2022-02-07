Daily Horoscope: February 8, 2022

The moon in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 2:01 AM and the sun in Aquarius at 8:50 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries and reconsider how to take action, and we could make some unexpected—but exciting—choices as Mars in Capricorn makes a helpful connection with Uranus in Taurus at 9:57 AM. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 12:40 PM and Mercury in Capricorn at 8:48 PM, inspiring our imaginations and encouraging us to share our ideas. We’re in a deeply reflective mood as the moon connects with the planet of the underworld, Pluto, in Capricorn, at 11:48 PM.

Aries

The moon in Taurus may find you focused on finances today, and as your ruling planet Mars, currently in Capricorn, mingles with electric Uranus in Taurus, you’re coming up with brilliant and unexpected ideas to generate wealth and success!

Taurus

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus, encouraging you to focus on self love! Action planet Mars in fellow earth sign Capricorn connects with electric Uranus, which is in your sign, finding you in an especially adventurous mood!

Gemini

The moon in Taurus encourages you to slow down and rest today, dear Gemini. An emotionally liberating release can take place as Mars in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Cancer

You may be especially focused on your social life today as the moon moves through earth sign Taurus. Chance meetings and connections with exciting people can take place as Mars in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Leo

Your focus is on your career today as the moon moves through Taurus, and an exciting, productive energy flows as Mars in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus. Brilliant solutions to tricky problems can be found!

Virgo

You’re eager to break out of your usual routine as the moon moves through Taurus. Action planet Mars in Capricorn connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, which may find you making an unexpected move! The mood today is all about experimentation.

Libra

The moon in Taurus lights up the sector of your chart that rules debts and taxes, and unexpected solutions to tricky financial issues can be found as Mars in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio

The moon is in your opposite sign Taurus today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! Brilliant ideas and chance connections can take place as Mars in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius

The moon in Taurus encourages you to reflect on your habits and daily responsibilities. You may be ready to shake your routine up as Mars in Capricorn connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, inspiring a playful, flirtatious mood, and you’re up for adventure as action planet Mars (in your sign) mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus. Unexpected fun can come your way!

Aquarius

Your focus is on home and family today as the moon moves through Taurus, and an emotionally freeing energy flows as Mars in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Pisces

The moon in Taurus illuminates the communication sector of your chart, and unexpected news and chance meetings can pop up as Mars in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus.

