Daily Horoscope: February 8, 2023

Venus in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus at 12:29 AM, which could bring unexpected pleasures and novelties. This is a boredom busting alignment! The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces at 3:40 PM, perhaps stirring up confusing or conflicting feelings, but we feel encouraged to talk about things, or like it’s all making more sense, as the moon in Virgo connects with Mercury in Capricorn at 9:30 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Unexpected gifts may be exchanged as Venus in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces and connects with Mercury in Capricorn, which can find you eager to take time off from work—but your productivity and influence may still be quite strong!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus in Pisces connects with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, perhaps finding you connecting with an unexpected but inspiring group of people. The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces and connects with Mercury in Capricorn, and you’re making sense of complicated emotions.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Unexpected attention or reward for your talent and hard work could arrive as Venus in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces and connects with your ruling planet Mercury in Capricorn, finding you connecting with your inner voice and imagination in some significant way.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

An exciting adventure could arrive as Venus in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus! The moon in Virgo opposes dreamy Neptune in Pisces and connects with logical Mercury in Capricorn, inspiring deep and meaningful conversations.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your popularity gets a big boost as Venus in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus! Exciting discussions about money and your career could take place as the moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces and connects with Mercury in Capricorn.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Venus in your opposite sign Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus, which may find you connecting with someone unexpected or enjoying something novel with a partner. The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces and connects with your ruling planet Mercury in Capricorn, encouraging emotional vulnerability and communication.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring creativity and experimentation. The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces and connects with Mercury in Capricorn, which could find you having an emotional breakthrough!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Unexpected thrills may arrive as Venus in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus! The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces and connects with Mercury in Capricorn, inspiring a communication breakthrough.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

An exciting change to your daily routine could take place as Venus in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, finding you connecting with your intuition and emotions in a deep and significant way. A valuable discussion may take place as the moon connects with Mercury in Capricorn.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Unexpected delights may arrive as Venus in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus! The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces and connects with Mercury in your sign, Capricorn, inspiring deep and meaningful discussions.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

A surprise could come your way as Venus in Pisces connects with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus. The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces and connects with Mercury in Capricorn, finding you connecting with your intuition in some deep and significant way.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Venus in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you feeling especially popular! Exciting news may be shared. The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces and connects with Mercury in Capricorn, and you and your partners could be working through complicated emotions.