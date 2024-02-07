Daily Horoscope: February 8, 2024

We’re tuning into our own truths, remembering to listen to our inner guides as the moon in Capricorn links with dreamy Neptune in Pisces at 2:30 AM before meeting with fueled-up Mars in Capricorn at 2:52 AM.

Surprises arise and we’re encouraged to adapt or embrace spontaneity as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus at 5:46 AM. The ability to hold multiple truths at once is something we can learn from this transit.

We might be looking at things through a microscope or find ourselves getting excessively analytical after the moon enters Aquarius at 8:59 AM and merges with investigative Pluto in Aquarius and Mercury in Aquarius at 9:57 AM and 6:25 PM, respectively.

A physical outlet for big emotions might be necessary as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Taurus at 10:10 PM, encouraging us to get grounded.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Mixed feelings may arise as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus, signaling a shift in your hopes, dreams, and perhaps the way you earn a living. Your path, or the path you thought was for you, is changing as your priorities, values, and preferences take new shape. Some doors could be closing and the uncertainty of what awaits behind the next door could be nerve wrecking, but you’ll find that whatever is ending makes space for something radically better.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Your friends, colleagues, and other social influences can inspire you to take some risks, make some changes in your career, or seek out an adventure as the sun in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in your sign, Taurus. The desire for more autonomy or experience might lead you to start traveling more or seek out a place where you can become a seasoned practitioner in the trade that you’ve chosen.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Your world views could be undergoing a radical change as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus. A sudden realization or undeniable (and inconvenient) truth might irrevocably transform the way you experience life and the culture you’re accustomed to; it may even lead to some career changes or adjustments in the way you show up in the world. Some sacrifices in exchange for greater stability might be made or you may become more accepting of what is out of your control.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

The sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus, inviting you to notice where choice exists, even when options narrow or feel subpar. You might be nudged to let something go or be faced with some uncomfortable boundaries that call for a shift in perspective so you can move forward in a way that feels aligned with your integrity. The relationships you rely on could be changing and you might wish to connect with more responsible friends or partners that inspire you to be your most authentic self.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Discussions about boundaries and keeping it real could arise in your relationships as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Partnerships (both personal and professional) can inspire you to make some drastic changes in your work and lifestyle, or you might find yourself making some seemingly unexpected changes in these departments despite some disagreements from others.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You might decide it’s time to start doing things differently in your day-to-day life as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus. A desire for more freedom can inspire you to make some radical changes in your daily work or to take on different responsibilities, perhaps to even show more support to a significant other. Having the option to enjoy more quality time with others, to live a healthier lifestyle, or simply to live life with more presence could all be motivating factors to make radical structural changes in your everyday life at this time.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Conversations about trust and intimacy can arise as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus, nudging you to think differently about how and what you share with others on a regular basis. You might be surprised (and glad) about the way someone opens up to you about something personal or you may look to friends you can share the good and the not-so-good with, allowing you to let go of the past (taking care of yourself in the process). Just be sure you have their consent before going into anything that could ask them to take on emotional labor.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Partners might want to try something different with you today as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to step out of your comfort zone and be open to the unusual. Discussions about stubbornness and monotony might also arise. Do your best to relax your analytical side and let your defenses down a bit.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

An unexpected change in plans could arise as the sun in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to go with the flow and enjoy the detours as much as possible. Changes in your job or pay could take place or you might learn something interesting about your neighborhood, inviting you to take a more active role in its upkeep.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might discover a “must have,” be surprised with a gift, or receive exciting news today as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus. An unexpected change in preferences could also arise or you may learn something about your finances (perhaps a different form of income is about to start coming in).

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Unexpected changes could be taking place in your personal life as the sun in your sign, Aquarius, squares off with Uranus in Taurus. You might realize your preferences and values have shifted or you could find yourself making unforeseen sacrifices for family. A calling to uproot your life and move somewhere radically different, maybe even off the grid, may be heard as Uranus (your modern planetary ruler) activates your chart’s place of home and family.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You might find it hard to reach a deeper state of sleep or let your mind rest as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus, making it a good time to respect the body-mind connection and offer yourself more time to engage the two through movement with intention. You’re already working plenty hard mentally and physically, so try to relax any analytical urges and let your psychic senses be heard through activities like walking meditation, moving to music without lyrics, or free writing exercises.