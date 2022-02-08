Daily Horoscope: February 9, 2022

The moon enters air sign Gemini today at 5:27 AM, inspiring a friendly and inquisitive atmosphere! The moon in Gemini is a lovely time to visit the library or connect with your neighbors. As the moon moves through this air sign, connect with your breath and enjoy some fresh air. Go for a walk, or open your windows and ventilate your space!

Aries

A cheerful, chatty energy may flow as the moon enters intellectual air sign Gemini! Strike up a conversation with a neighbor or reach out to a friend.

Taurus

The moon enters Gemini today, illuminating the financial sector of your chart. The moon in Gemini can be a great time for you to focus on details: Look over your budget and think about your financial goals!

Gemini

The moon enters your sign today, Gemini, so focus on self love. Nourish your body and mind! Connect with your emotions: Journal about your feelings or vent to a trusted friend.

Cancer

The moon enters Gemini today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Journal about your emotions, vent to a trusted friend, or make time for meditation, dear Cancer.

Leo

The moon enters friendly air sign Gemini today, inspiring you to connect with groups and communities that share your hobbies and interests. It’s an exciting time to network.

Virgo

The moon enters Gemini today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career: An exciting achievement or recognition may come your way!

Libra

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, which may find you inspired to travel or dive into a topic of study you’re curious about.

Scorpio

“Sharing” may be a theme for you today, Scorpio, as the moon enters Gemini, the zodiac sign of the twins. You might feel inspired to connect with your partners about how to share responsibilities.

Sagittarius

The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! This is a wonderful time to learn more about your partners’ points of view.

Capricorn

The moon enters Gemini today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, making it a lovely time to update your to-do list or schedule and reflect on your habits.

Aquarius

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, which can create an especially playful and flirtatious energy as it illuminates the sector of your chart that rules fun, romance, and creativity!

Pisces

The moon enters Gemini today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. You may find yourself in an especially nostalgic mood! Say hello to old friends or journal about treasured memories.

