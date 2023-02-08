Daily Horoscope: February 9, 2023

The moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 1:40 AM, bringing a powerfully transformative atmosphere! The moon enters Libra at 3:47 AM, encouraging communication and collaboration. Be careful not to overindulge or make promises that are too big to keep as the moon opposes Jupiter in Aries at 7:02 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You could be kicking an old habit as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Libra, encouraging partnership, and an exciting connection can form as the moon opposes Jupiter in your sign, Aries!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Passion and creativity are in the air as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. You can feel inspired to tackle your to-do list as the moon enters Libra, but be careful not to overbook yourself as the moon opposes Jupiter in Aries.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

An emotional breakthrough can take place as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters fellow air sign Libra, inspiring creativity and romance, and drama or excitement gets kicked up in your social life as the moon opposes Jupiter in Aries!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A communication breakthrough can take place as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Libra, bringing your focus to your home and family. You may be contemplating your work-life balance as the moon opposes Jupiter in Aries.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

There’s a productive atmosphere at work or around building your wealth as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Libra, encouraging communication, and a big discussion takes place as the moon opposes Jupiter in Aries.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Virgo, connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can bring a breakthrough in your love life or artistic pursuits. The moon enters Libra, bringing your focus to money: Try not to overspend as the moon opposes Jupiter in Aries! Recommit to your budget, and remember your long-term financial goals.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

An emotional breakthrough takes place as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters your sign, Libra, encouraging you to focus on self care. A powerful connection can form, or deepen, as the moon opposes Jupiter in Aries.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You could be connecting with influential people as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to slow down and rest, even though you may be eager to tackle your to-do list as the moon opposes Jupiter in Aries! Try not to overbook yourself.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A project you’re working on or a goal you’re working toward can get a boost as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Libra, bringing your focus to your social life, and plenty of fun could take place as the moon opposes Jupiter in Aries! Be careful not to overindulge.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, which can find you breaking out of a rut! The moon enters Libra, bringing your focus to your career. The moon opposes Jupiter in Aries, encouraging you to figure out a more supportive work-life balance.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You may be letting go of the past in a deep and significant way as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters fellow air sign Libra, which might find you inspired to go on an adventure! A big discussion takes place as the moon opposes Jupiter in Aries, but watch out for exaggerations and don’t jump to conclusions.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

A breakthrough can take place in your relationships as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Libra, which may find you organizing your bills. Approach finances with moderation and patience as the moon opposes Jupiter in Aries.