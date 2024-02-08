Daily Horoscope: February 9, 2024

The moon in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus at 3:35 PM before joining the sun for the new moon in Aquarius at 5:59 PM, inviting us to embrace what’s counter-culture. The clash between the new moon and Uranus reminds us to remain adaptable and stay open-minded as more surprises and unexpected changes unfold.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You could find yourself with a completely different group of friends and social habits than you had during last year’s new moon in Aquarius, which activates your chart’s place of hopes, dreams, and friendship. The new moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, finding you letting go of old dreams and contemplating something radically different for the life you wish to live.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

The new moon in Aquarius arrives, marking a new chapter in your career or within your role in your community. You could find yourself doing something wildly unexpected or committing to a new path (academically or even spiritually) as this new moon squares off with Uranus in your sign, Taurus. Distant travels could be on your radar.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

The new moon in Aquarius could find you furthering your studies or traveling somewhere distant to reach new career goals or perhaps publishing new work or research. The new moon clashes with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to release the past (that might also mean letting go of inherited emotional wounds that are not yours to carry) so that you might have more energy to fully step into the path evolving before you.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Shared resources and agreements that bind you to others are up for discussion and restructuring under the new moon in Aquarius. Contracts or promises could be redefined as perspectives and emotions shift. You might also find yourself wrapping up your tax responsibilities or being relieved from a debt sooner than later. Discussions about an unexpected change of heart could arise in your relationships as the moon clashes with Uranus in Taurus, or the terms of a partnership (romantic or platonic) may evolve in unforeseen ways.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Changes could be unfolding in your partnerships (both romantic and professional) under the new moon in Aquarius, opening up discussions about trust, boundaries, and requests. It’s also possible some partnerships are ending if commitments no longer feel worth the sacrifices made or burdens carried. The new moon clashes with Uranus in Taurus, making this a good time to bring in a third party to help resolve conflict if power dynamics feel skewed or a relational rupture is in need of extra repair.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Partners and close companions might strongly nudge you to take better care of yourself or recommend some changes in habits under the new moon in Aquarius. Your relationship with your care provider could also inspire you to see your health from a different standpoint as the new moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Different philosophies can encourage you to practice a new way of life or you might take a more unconventional approach to your health by seeking out more holistic and traditional sources of healing.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You could be inspired to be more inventive, perhaps weaving some crafting into your daily life as the new moon in Aquarius arrives, activating your chart’s place of fun, leisure, and creativity. You might feel like blocking off some time in your schedule for yourself to practice some solid self-care or indulge in entertainment and intimacy as the new moon also clashes with Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You’re interested in doing your own thing, keeping to yourself while working on a labor of love or relaxing while entertaining yourself with something counter-culture under the new moon in Aquarius, which activates your chart’s place of home and family. Unexpected changes could be taking place in your closest relationships as the new moon also clashes with Uranus in Taurus, and you might find communication picking up or dropping off, reminding you that connection is a privilege and communication an art.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You could be relating to the way things were done “in the old days,” learning about your family’s history, or entering new conversations about education and community during the arrival of the new moon in Aquarius. An unexpected message (perhaps about a job opportunity) may pop up in your inbox or other surprising news could come your way as the new moon also clashes with Uranus in Taurus. You might also be making some changes in your daily habits and routines, like being more intentional about your screen time.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your perspectives of and ways of moving through the material world could be changing under the new moon in Aquarius. The new moon also clashes with Uranus in Taurus, suggesting an interest in leveraging technology in different, perhaps unconventional ways, to support yourself financially. Unique and creative ideas about how to boost security or increase your income could pop up in conversation, or in your personalized ads…proceed with discernment.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

The new moon in your sign arrives today, Aquarius, signaling a physical, emotional, and spiritual recalibration for you. You could find your values and priorities shifting, as well as your relationship to the material world. Perhaps you’re appreciating your energy and the unique character you bring to others in a new way, or you’re respecting your time and other resources on a deeper level. The new moon also clashes with Uranus in Taurus, inviting you to stay grounded and focus on what you’re capable of doing to live a fulfilling life instead of getting carried away by projections and insecurities that might arise (and pass if you let them).

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You might need to catch up on sleep or stay in to recharge, hermit style, under the new moon in Aquarius. The new moon’s clash with Uranus in Taurus could find you a little restless, even in your dreams, encouraging you to practice solid sleep hygiene and limit the amount of time you’re spending with screens before bed as you could be extra sensitive to technology’s energy zapping qualities now.