Daily Horoscope: January 1, 2025

Happy new year, stargazer! We enter 2025 under the smallest sliver of a waxing crescent Moon crossing from Capricorn to Aquarius. As the growing lunar phase encourages us toward action and dream realization, its placement under pragmatic Capricorn and innovative Aquarius helps break up any potential roadblocks that might arise. We also start the year under several planetary retrogrades, which we dive deeper into in January’s monthly horoscopes. Meanwhile, the Sun remains squarely in Capricorn, giving us a much-needed celestial boost in the productivity department. How will your sign fare today?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde begins the year in direct opposition to Pluto. This paradoxical standoff suggests that the changes you hoped for might not be the ones you receive in the new year. Rather than lamenting over what could have been, the stars urge you to find your silver lining. It might not be what you want, but maybe it’s what you need.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, remains in Aquarius for the first few days of the new year, encouraging creativity and innovation in love, finance, or your relationship with yourself. These cosmic feelings are exacerbated by Uranus retrograde’s ongoing presence in your sign, encouraging you to rebel against the status quo and try something new. Don’t be afraid to experiment.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Chiron start the year in an auspicious trine, suggesting emotional healing, closure, and notable gains in wisdom and experience. While you might assume that going through those hardships was the most difficult part, you’d be wrong. The biggest challenge is remembering to actually use this wisdom to avoid similar pitfalls. Indeed, it hurts worse the second time, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The tiniest sliver of a waxing crescent Moon passes from Capricorn to Aquarius, slowly awakening your desire to move, act, and turn dreams into reality. Your ruling celestial body also starts the new year in a harmonious trine with Uranus retrograde, emphasizing the importance of transformation, innovation, and a healthy dose of rebellion. Let the real you shine.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun enters the new year under Capricorn, lending a pragmatic approach to your overall life path. New years are always ideal for making plans and setting intentions, but with your ruling celestial body in goal-setting Capricorn, the stars align in your favor. Don’t underestimate the importance of this preparation. Capitalize on this energy while it’s here, Leo.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, starts the year in a fortuitous trine with Chiron in Sagittarius and Aries, respectively. These two fire-ruled signs create a more passionate approach to relationships and communication than you’re typically used to, and frankly, that’s a good thing. The positive aspect between Mercury and Chiron indicates a healing and open heart. Follow where it leads you.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The new year begins with your ruling planet, Venus, in Aquarius and the philanthropic dwarf planet Makemake under your sign. This combination is ripe for giving back to others—and, in turn, yourself—in meaningful and creative ways. Take some time in the first few days of the year to brainstorm how you can support and uplift your immediate community.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The first day of the new year sees a fleeting but potent conjunction of the waxing crescent Moon and your ruling planet, Pluto. The latter celestial body’s focus on power flow and transformation lends itself nicely to the waxing crescent Moon’s call for action and self-realization. Indeed, the universe is buzzing with metamorphic energy. What will you do with it?

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde continues into the new year, maintaining an emphasis on exploring new ideas, beliefs, and perspectives. Allow 2025 to be the year you transform into a sponge, soaking up your outer environment to enrich your inner one. Your ruling planet’s ongoing trine with Ceres in Aquarius suggests this will be as good for your spirit as your mind.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your celestial domain begins the new year with two major players inside of it: the Sun, which has been there since late December, and the smallest sliver of a waxing crescent Moon, which is simply passing through. Matters of heart and ego will be at the forefront of your mind today. Focus on making these matters manageable, not solvable, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde, your ruling planet currently flying through Taurus, begins the year in a fortuitous trine with the waxing crescent Moon. Great plans are in the making, Aquarius, and they’re bound to come with their fair share of surprises. Steady yourself in your values and beliefs now so that these revelations are less jarring further down the road.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune, enters the year in a favorable sextile with the waxing crescent Moon. While this isn’t the most action-oriented alignment, it’s still a positive one. Take some time to set your intentions and make plans for what’s to come. There are choppy waters ahead, and the prep work you do now can make all the difference in navigating them.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.