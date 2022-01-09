Daily Horoscope: January 10, 2022

The moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 2:23 AM, which could stir up powerful emotions—sit with your feelings; don’t repress what comes up! The moon enters grounded, sensual earth sign Taurus at 9:47 AM and mingles with lucky Jupiter in Pisces at 2:48 PM. The sun in Capricorn connects with mystical Neptune in Pisces at 10:28 PM, inspiring creativity and compassion.

All times ET.

Aries

Your attention turns to money as the moon enters Taurus, but you’re also leaning into your spiritual practice as the sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Taurus

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus, encouraging you to focus on self love. Inspiring social connections can form as the sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Gemini

The moon enters Taurus today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. The sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, finding you in a creative, imaginative mood.

Cancer

Your focus is on your social life today as the moon enters Taurus. The sun in your opposite sign Capricorn connects with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring compassion and creativity.

Leo

You’re reflecting on your career goals today as the moon enters Taurus, and creativity flows as the sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces. A helpful energy may be in the air!

Virgo

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, which could bring you some exciting opportunities! The sun in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces, making it an exciting time to connect with partners and discuss your dreams and fantasies.

Libra

Money, especially issues like debts or taxes, may be on your mind as the moon enters Taurus. Creative solutions can be found as the sun in industrious Capricorn connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces.

Scorpio

Your focus is on relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Taurus. Intuitive connections can be especially strong as the sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in sensitive water sign Pisces. It’s a powerful day to explore your fantasies!

Sagittarius

You’re focused on tackling your to-do list as the moon enters Taurus, and your creativity flows, especially at work, as the sun in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces.

Capricorn

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! A whimsical energy flows as the sun, currently in your sign, mingles with the planet of fantasy, Neptune, in dreamy Pisces.

Aquarius

The moon enters Taurus, finding you in the mood to get cozy at home and connect with family and loved ones. The sun in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring you to connect with your intuition.

Pisces

The moon enters Taurus today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. Inspiring conversations can take place as the sun in Capricorn mingles with your ruling planet Neptune in Pisces. It’s a lovely time to connect with friends!

