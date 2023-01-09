Daily Horoscope: January 10, 2023

The moon enters Virgo at 10:15 AM, encouraging us to take stock of things, especially emotionally. The moon in Virgo is fantastic for figuring out what we want and desire, and this is a lovely moon for releasing what no longer serves us. The moon in Virgo also encourages us to connect with our physical senses and our environment.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Virgo today, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list, straighten out your work desk, and reorganize your schedule. You could be breaking an old habit at this time.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! The moon in Virgo wants you to connect with whatever (and whoever) makes your heart happiest.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your focus can turn to home and family as the moon enters Virgo. It’s a lovely time to redecorate your space, entertain guests, or simply get cozy at home! You may reconnect with the past today.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Virgo today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. Important questions can be asked and details may come to light. You could connect with your local community in some significant way.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your focus can turn to finances today as the moon enters materially-minded earth sign Virgo. This may be a productive time to reorganize your budget or your belongings.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo! You can gain deep insight about yourself and your emotional needs at this time. Virgos are famously helpful to everyone around them, but be sure to make time for yourself, too!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Slow down and rest as the moon enters Virgo today, dear Libra! This can be a powerful time to connect with your intuition and your spirituality. Make time for journaling and meditation.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Virgo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life. This is a lovely time to network, connect with friends, and explore a hobby of interest!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Virgo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, making it an exciting time to step into the public eye! Reward or recognition may come your way.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, lighting up an adventurous sector of your chart! You could be planning a trip at this time, and themes like education or publishing are also on your mind.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Virgo today, which may bring your focus to finances. You and a partner could be working out a financial issue and themes like debts, taxes, and shared resources might be on your mind.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Virgo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! This can be an exciting time to meet someone new, connect with your established partners, share ideas, and learn more about their perspective.