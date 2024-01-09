Daily Horoscope: January 10, 2024

We’re preserving our energy for the projects and work with the most substance and potential as the moon in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces and meets with Mars in Capricorn at 3:29 AM and 3:45 AM, respectively. The moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus at 6:14 AM and we’re interested in growth and stability. We’re finding ways to make tangible differences sooner rather than later.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You’re feeling driven to bring goals to completion or initiate a project of substance as the moon and Mars meet in Capricorn. People are getting a glimpse of the hard work you’ve been putting in behind the scenes, though it’s probably just the tip of the iceberg!

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

The moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus today and it’s as if you’re sailing through a sea of wisdom. You’re letting go of distractions (including hang-ups from the past) that don’t serve a higher purpose and you’re not worried about forcing growth to happen because you know it’s happening in its own time.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

You’re going with the flow and respecting your own limits as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Preserving your energy for work and relationships that truly matter is a sign of your maturity.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Your relationships, both platonic and romantic, are inspiring you to have more trust in your life’s journey as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Witnessing the way others live their lives is encouraging you to do so, unapologetically.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You might be tying up some loose ends on a work project or bidding farewell to someone who has helped you tend to something important as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Shows of appreciation are made, and endorsements could be happening, too.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You’re entertained with philosophical conversations today as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Your relationships are encouraging you to think about the world you want to create for others, especially younger generations.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You’re showing up to your responsibilities with conviction as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. It might entail saying no to anything extra that doesn’t fit into your schedule.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You could feel entertained learning something others find difficult to navigate as the moon and Mars meet in Capricorn. You might find yourself going down some rabbit holes pretty quickly, which may feel preferable if your patience is feeling tested.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Sticking to your routines and responsibilities comes with a sense of ease as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. You’re focused and firmly in the present.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re speaking with conviction today as the moon and Mars meet in your sign. People feel invited to have mature conversations with you, and healing could be taking place as the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Childhood wounds may be fading through shows of compassion.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

The moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, inviting you to take time for reflection and daydreams, if your schedule permits. Conversations about boundaries and making space for personal goals or needs could go more smoothly today. Your family or inner circle can be especially supportive.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You could find yourself amongst thought leaders as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, inviting you to share a vision of the future or encourage others to keep learning and growing. Exceptional ideas are circulating through your social circle now!