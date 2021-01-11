Daily Horoscope: January 11, 2021

The moon enters earth sign Capricorn at 8:30 AM, creating an industrious atmosphere! The moon connects with fiery Mars at 12:16 PM, bringing a boost in energy and confidence. Big ideas are shared as messenger Mercury meets expansive Jupiter at 12:20 PM—but watch out for exaggerations. The moon meets sweet Venus at 3:15 PM, inspiring an affectionate mood, and we’re feeling experimental as the moon connects with Uranus at 7:51 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Capricorn, activating the sector or your chart that rules your career, finding you focused on your goals and interacting with the public. Communication planet Mercury meets Jupiter, expanding your social circle!

Taurus

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, bringing new opportunities your way, especially as Mercury meets Jupiter, which bodes well for career growth.

Gemini

The moon enters Capricorn today, finding you working out complex financial issues. Your ruling planet Mercury meets Jupiter, expanding your reach and potentially bringing opportunities to travel, study, or publish.

Cancer

The moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and it’s a lovely day for connection. Mercury meets Jupiter, and people are eager to invest in you!

Leo

The moon enters hardworking Capricorn today, inspiring you to get organized. Communication planet Mercury meets lucky Jupiter, which bodes well for your relationships!

Virgo

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart—fun! Your ruling planet Mercury meets Jupiter, finding you beginning some exciting new conversations and projects.

Libra

Your attention turns to home and family today as the moon enters Capricorn. You’re also having plenty of fun as Mercury meets Jupiter, inspiring a playful, communicative, and creative energy.

Scorpio

The moon enters Capricorn, lighting up the communication sector of your chart and bringing information your way. Messenger planet Mercury meets Jupiter, starting a big conversation concerning your home and family life.

Sagittarius

Your attention turns to money as the moon enters Capricorn. Mercury meets your ruling planet Jupiter, activating the communication sector of your chart and marking the start of a big conversation!

Capricorn

The moon enters your sign today, Capricorn, encouraging you to pause and reflect on what you need in order to feel safe and secure. Mercury meets Jupiter, activating the financial sector of your chart and finding you brainstorming exciting ideas about wealth and abundance.

Aquarius

You’re encouraged to slow down and rest today as the moon enters Capricorn, but some big ideas are brewing as Mercury meets Jupiter. Catch up on sleep, Aquarius, and dream big—some exciting plans are in the works!

Pisces

It’s a busy day in your social life as the moon enters Capricorn. Mercury meets your ruling planet Jupiter, bringing a big boost to your already powerful intuition. As social as you feel today, dear Pisces, be sure to catch up on rest, too.

