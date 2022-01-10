Daily Horoscope: January 11, 2022

The moon in Taurus squares off with Mercury in Aquarius at 4:28 AM, stirring up communication, and surprising news may arrive at 7:21 AM as the moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus. We’re setting boundaries as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 11:53 AM.

Mars in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 4:43 PM, which could inspire some laziness, disappointment, confusion, or lack of direction. Take things slow! The moon makes an easy connection with sweet Venus, currently retrograde in Capricorn, at 7:34 PM, creating an affectionate atmosphere and encouraging us to enjoy ourselves!

All times ET.

Aries

Your ruling planet Mars is currently in fellow fire sign Sagittarius, which usually finds you in an adventurous mood, but you may choose to prioritize sleep and relaxation as Mars squares off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces today.

Taurus

Mars in Sagittarius squares off with hazy Neptune in Pisces and directions may be unclear at this time. Trust yourself, Taurus! If moving forward with a plan requires working with someone else, be patient at this time as they sort things out.

Gemini

Warrior planet Mars is currently in your opposite sign Sagittarius, revving up the relationship sector of your chart, but things may be moving a little more slowly today, especially in your career, as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Cancer

Mars in Sagittarius has found you in a busy mood, getting work done and reorganizing yourself—but Mars squares off with Neptune in Pisces today, which could find people more lazy or directionless.

Leo

Mars is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius, which usually finds you in the mood to have fun, but you may feel uninspired or low energy today as Mars squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Take it slow, dear Leo!

Virgo

Motivation may be lacking today as action planet Mars in Sagittarius gets lost in the fog of Neptune in Pisces today. Confusion may pop up at home or in your relationships—be patient, Virgo!

Libra

Schedules may be confused and misunderstandings might take place today as Mars in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Your imagination is especially creative at this time! But do find ways to stay grounded, dear Libra.

Scorpio

Your ruling planet Mars, currently in Sagittarius, squares off with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces today, which could find you sitting with insecurity or even a bit of laziness!

Sagittarius

Mars is in your sign, finding you feeling confident! But Mars squares off with Neptune in Pisces today, which could find you feeling low energy. Make time to rest, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

Confusion and misunderstandings may take place today as Mars in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Try not to overthink things, Capricorn, and make time to rest.

Aquarius

You might feel confused about how to invest your time, energy, and money today, as Mars in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Take your time making decisions.

Pisces

Mars in Sagittarius squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, which is currently in your sign, Pisces, finding you feeling confused about which direction you want to take, especially in your career. Take your time with decisions!

