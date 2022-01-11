Daily Horoscope: January 12, 2022

The moon in Taurus mingles with dreamy Neptune in Pisces at 3:38 AM, inspiring our imaginations. We’re feeling grounded and confident as the moon and sun make a harmonious connection at 6:20 AM. The moon connects with the planet of the underworld, Pluto, at 2:39 PM, finding us tapping into a deep sense of inner power. The moon enters chatty, inquisitive air sign Gemini at 10:08 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The mood is productive at work as the moon in Taurus connects with power planet Pluto. You’re getting things done, Aries, and maybe even winning some fantastic rewards! Information could come your way as the moon enters Gemini.

Taurus

The moon is in your sign for part of the day, and it makes a helpful connection with both the sun and Pluto, finding you feeling secure, confident, and powerful! The moon enters Gemini later on, shifting your focus to money.

Gemini

The moon is in Taurus for part of the day, encouraging you to slow down, rest, and connect with your intuition. The moon enters your sign later on, Gemini, finding the world on your emotional wavelength!

Cancer

The moon in Taurus finds you in a friendly mood, and exciting social connections can form today…but you may be in a more private mood as the moon enters Gemini. Catch up on rest, dear Cancer!

Leo

It can be a powerful day in your career as the moon moves through Taurus. This could also be a powerful opportunity to kick an old habit! Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Gemini.

Virgo

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus for much of the day, and you’re feeling creative, playful, and full of confidence as it mingles with the sun and Pluto. Your focus is on your career later on as the moon enters Gemini.

Libra

The moon in Taurus finds you focus money, especially themes like debts. taxes, or money you share with partners. The energy shifts as the moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, putting you in an adventurous mood!

Scorpio

The moon is in your opposite sign Taurus for much of the day, finding you focused relationships and perhaps having some profound conversations. Your focus may turn to money as the moon enters Gemini later on.

Sagittarius

The moon in Taurus finds you busy tackling your chores. Your focus turns to relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Gemini later on. It’s a great time to learn more about your partner’s perspective!

Capricorn

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus for most of the day, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Your attention shifts to your responsibilities as the moon enters Gemini later on.

Aquarius

The moon in Taurus finds you cozy at home today, and as the moon enters fellow air sign Gemini later on, you’re feeling playful and flirtatious! Creativity flows, dear Aquarius—enjoy!

Pisces

You can have some deep conversations today as the moon moves through Taurus. Your focus turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Gemini later on.

