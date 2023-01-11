Daily Horoscope: January 12, 2023

A confident and productive energy flows as the moon in Virgo connects with the sun in Capricorn at 6:08 AM, but we may feel more sensitive or crave a slower pace as the moon opposes Neptune in Pisces at 8:21 AM.

Mars ends its retrograde in Gemini at 3:56 PM! We may have learned a tremendous amount about what motivates, angers, and inspires us over the last few weeks, and now that Mars is direct, we’re able to move forward with these new lessons. Deep emotional connections cab form as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 6:06 PM, and we’re focused on relationships as the moon enters Libra at 9:56 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your ruling planet Mars ends its retrograde in Gemini today, perhaps finding you approaching communication in a new way! You may be motivated to address an issue that involves your local neighborhood. The moon enters Libra, illuminating the partnership sector of your chart and encouraging connection!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You could be taking a new approach to building wealth and managing your belongings as Mars retrograde ends in Gemini. The moon enters Libra, too, perhaps finding you reorganizing your schedule.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Mars retrograde ends in your sign, Gemini, and you may feel ready to move forward with a decision or take action about something important to you. You can feel an uptick in confidence and strength! Romance and creativity flow as the moon enters Libra.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You may feel restless today as Mars retrograde ends in Gemini! This can be a powerful time to connect with your intuition, to meditate, or to journal. Your focus might also be on your home and family as the moon enters Libra.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mars retrograde ends in Gemini, which can find you ready to chase a big dream! Your social life may be quite busy at this time. The moon enters Libra, encouraging communication.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Mars retrograde ends in Gemini, which can find you ready to pursue a career goal or eager to connect with the public. Your influence may be quite big at this time. The moon enters Libra, also bringing your focus to finances.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mars retrograde ends in fellow air sign Gemini, which can find you ready to pursue educational goals, traveling, or even publishing! The moon enters your sign, Libra, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and focus on self care.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your ruling planet Mars ends its retrograde in Gemini today, which could find you ready to settle a debt, or to offer or accept an apology. The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to catch up on rest and quality time alone.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Important shifts may be taking place in your partnerships as Mars retrograde ends in Gemini. The moon enters Libra, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart and encouraging intellectual connection.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You may be settling a debt as Mars retrograde ends in Gemini. Leaving the past behind you is a big focus at this time. The moon enters Libra, which can find you focused on your career and your relationship with the public.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mars retrograde ends in fellow air sign Gemini, perhaps inspiring a dynamic change in your love life. A burst of creative inspiration flows. New opportunities may arise as the moon enters Libra.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mars retrograde ends in Gemini, which can find you making big changes at home or in your family life. The moon enters Libra, too, and you and your partners are working out issues regarding money or other shared resources.