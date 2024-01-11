Daily Horoscope: January 12, 2024

The day begins with momentum as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus at 5:42 AM. Motivation is cranked up and our chances for success are higher! We’re encouraged to stay grounded as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Jupiter at 7:29 AM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You might have some doubts in the back of your mind, and if you do, they’re only driving you to excel as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. Awareness of hurdles that might block your path are helping, not hindering, your climb toward success. The resources you need to make the journey are arriving!

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Inspiring minds are guiding you in making mature (you might even say wise) choices as Mars in Capricorn mingles with Jupiter in Taurus. You could be showing others the difference between simply believing or perceiving life in a certain way, and acting in accordance with your philosophy. Cooperation and idealism could lead to some productive changes in your work or in groups you collaborate with as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Jupiter in Taurus.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

The past is nudging you to leave it behind as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. You might find yourself burying the hatchet and moving on from something (or someone) no longer worth your energy.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Opportunities to join forces with others could arrive as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. This can be an exciting time to try something different in your established relationships! You might be met with suitors if you’re looking for new partners.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You’re equipped with the resources you need in order to make the moves you want to make in your work or life’s path as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. People might be feeling skeptical as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, though they’re willing to negotiate with you and be entertained by your proposals.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You’re going the distance for the people and things you love as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. You might call it good luck or a blessing, but the passion and energy you offer to others is coming back to you today!

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You’re discovering the willpower to break cycles of hardship or unwanted habits as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. You might also be implementing mitigating factors to long-standing health troubles. The strength to let go of the past is yours!

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Communication and understanding is boosted between you and others today, and the bonds of your relationships are strengthened as your planetary ruler Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You could check off goals that you’ve been working hard to complete as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. Results can arrive… perhaps you’re enjoying the satisfying taste of winning!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Energizing conversations are taking place as Mars in your sign links up with Jupiter in Taurus. You’re finding new ways to share and express your thoughts, encouraging special connections. Trust and a spiritual understanding are flowing in your relationships.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You could be met with the inner resources you’ve been needing and wanting for some time as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus, offering a sense of healing, relief, and confidence. A bit of extra movement and connection with the earth might do wonders for your sleep and wellbeing now, especially as the moon in Aquarius also clashes with Jupiter in Taurus. It might help you focus and prioritize your wants and needs if a variety of options distracts and overwhelms you.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Moving conversations are taking place as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus, motivating you to offer others the best you have to give. You’re inspired to leave footsteps worth following!