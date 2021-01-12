Daily Horoscope: January 13, 2021

The moon meets powerful Pluto at 2:18 AM, stirring up very intense emotions, and a heaviness is in the air as fiery Mars clashes with strict Saturn at 3:45 AM. Slow down; it’s not the time for quick fixes but for long-term strategizing.

The moon enters genius Aquarius at 11:47 AM and meets Saturn at 5:10 PM, finding us setting boundaries. The moon clashes with Mars at 5:32 PM, and it will be important to do your best to be patient. Venus connects with Uranus at 8:02 PM, bringing some unexpected levity and laughter. The moon meets Jupiter at 10:02 PM, encouraging open-heartedness, and clashes with Uranus at 11:35 PM, bringing surprises.

All times ET.

Aries

Your ruling planet Mars clashes with Saturn, imploring you to stop carelessly spending—not just your money, but your time and energy, too. That said, some unexpected blessings come your way as Venus mingles with Uranus.

Taurus

Mars squares off with Saturn, finding you getting pushback as you try to move forward with things in your career. It’s time to rethink your strategy. Your ruling planet Venus connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected blessings.

Gemini

Limitations are reached as Mars clashes with Saturn; you may have to rethink your travel, publishing, or schooling plans. Sweet Venus mingles with electric Uranus, bringing an emotional breakthrough.

Cancer

Obstacles are hit as Mars squares off with Saturn—watch out for tension in your social life! Now isn’t the time to ask for favors, but lovely Venus connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing some unexpected connections and sweetness your way.

Leo

As quickly as you’d like to speed through things right now, Mars clashes with Saturn, asking you to slow down, especially in your career and your relationships. Venus mingles with Uranus, helping balance today’s heavy energy with some bubbly playfulness.

Virgo

Obstacles are confronted as Mars squares off with Saturn: It’s time to rearrange your plans and rethink your long-term strategy. Sweet Venus connects with electric Uranus, bringing unexpected thrills your way!

Libra

Mars clashes with Saturn, creating a heavy atmosphere. Now isn’t the time to ask for favors. Your ruling planet Venus mingles with electric Uranus, bringing some much needed levity! Some unexpected gifts may arrive.

Scorpio

Your ruling planet Mars clashes with Saturn, finding you rethinking your approach to your close, personal relationships. Sweet Venus mingles with wildcard Uranus, bringing some unexpected blessings and lightening the mood in your partnerships.

Sagittarius

Action planet Mars clashes with Saturn, finding you running into obstacles as you try to tackle your to-do list today. It’s time to rethink your long-term strategy. Venus connects with Uranus, bringing some levity and sweetness, and perhaps a surprise gift, too!

Capricorn

Warrior Mars clashes with your ruling planet Saturn, asking you to rethink your financial plan. As heavy as the energy is today, Venus connects with Uranus too, bringing some fun and novelty.

Aquarius

Obstacles at home and in your personal life require you to slow down and come up with a long-term strategy as Mars clashes with your ruling planet Saturn. Venus mingles with your other ruling planet Uranus, bringing good vibes at home.

Pisces

Action planet Mars is halted by Saturn today, slowing communications down. Don’t rush important conversations or decision making at this time. Venus connects with Uranus, bringing some unexpected news or meetings your way.

