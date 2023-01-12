Daily Horoscope: January 13, 2023

Big feelings may surface as the moon in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries at 3:34 AM. A creatively inspired, compassionate energy flows as the sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces at 9:11 AM. We get a boost of energy as the moon connects with Mars in Gemini at 1:46 PM, and we’re especially chatty as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn at 4:55 PM.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for January!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Big feelings can be explored in your relationships as the moon in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries. Dreams may come true as the sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini, and squares off with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, encouraging communication.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Inspiring social connections can form as the sun in fellow earth sign Capricorn connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. The mood is especially productive as the moon in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Excitement could pop up in your social life as the moon in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries. You can feel glamorous as the sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces—your influence is quite strong at this time! The moon mingles with Mars in your sign, Gemini, bringing a boost of confidence, and squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, now retrograde in Capricorn, encouraging communication.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Meaningful discussions with partners take place as the sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces. The moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, which could find you revisiting difficult conversations and decisions, but the sun and Neptune’s alignment still inspires an open-hearted, compassionate atmosphere.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Big discussions take place as the moon in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries. The sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can help you smooth over an awkward situation. The moon in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini, helping conversations move along quickly.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Meaningful connections form as the sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces. You could connect with someone quite inspiring! The moon in Libra squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, now retrograde in Capricorn, which can find you contemplating decisions regarding money, love, your creative pursuits, and your values.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Libra, opposes Jupiter in Aries, which can find you and your partners sitting with big emotions. A soft, sentimental energy flows as the sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces. You could be focused on themes like healing the past, and more generally, self care. The moon connects with Mars in Gemini, perhaps bringing exciting opportunities your way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

A creative breakthrough may take place as the sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces. Romance is in the air! The moon in Libra connects with your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini, which can inspire an emotional breakthrough.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Libra opposes your ruling planet Jupiter, now in Aries, inspiring an over-the-top, fun atmosphere—but be careful not to overindulge! The sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring generosity.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The sun in your sign, Capricorn, connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring an understanding and compassionate atmosphere for communication. The moon in Libra squares off with Mercury retrograde, also in Capricorn, which could find you reconsidering your options.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Big conversations take place as the moon in fellow air sign Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries. Just watch out for exaggerations! You’re focused on making your dreams come true as the sun in industrious Capricorn connects with imaginative Neptune in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You may feel quite popular and glamorous as the sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces. You could be ready to move on from the past as the moon in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini.