Daily Horoscope: January 13, 2024

We’re witnessing brilliance in our relationships as the moon in Aquarius mingles with Venus in Sagittarius at 2:32 AM, and attraction to eccentric ideas arise as the moon clashes with Uranus in Taurus at 4:59 AM.

A greater sense of organization starts to fall into place as Mercury enters Capricorn at 9:49 PM. Conversations, plans, and timelines that were initiated when it first went into Capricorn (December 1) are picking back up with greater clarity as new information has arrived since Mercury’s retrograde. We’re in touch with our mushy feelings as the moon enters Pisces at 10:29 PM, and we’re managing to make important connections as the moon mingles with Mercury at 10:32 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You’re making a comeback as Mercury re-enters Capricorn! A transformative experience that was beginning around December 1 (when Mercury last entered Capricorn before going retrograde) points to new wisdom and solid changes in your life’s direction. You’ve learned something valuable that you’re bringing into your career, or integrating into your role with the public, as the moon in Pisces mingles with Mercury.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Your distant plans, hopes, and dreams are starting to take a more solid shape in your mind as Mercury re-enters Capricorn today. Mercury last entered Capricorn on December 1, bringing up conversations and ideas about travel, higher education, and the causes you wish to align with; new information has become available since then and it could feel easier to assess which goals you’re ready to materialize and make a journey for, and which are better left for another time.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Discussions about responsibilities to a partnership, public role, or professional endeavor could resurface as your planetary ruler, Mercury, re-enters Capricorn today. The last time Mercury moved into Capricorn was on December 1, when it was gearing up for its retrograde. New information has come to light since then and you’re kindly (and firmly) making some tangible changes that unburden you from something that’s too heavy to carry on your own as the moon enters Pisces and mingles with Mercury.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Mercury re-enters Capricorn, and you could be revisiting conversations and thoughts about the longevity of your relationships. To commit or not commit? The planet of communication was gearing up for a retrograde last time it entered Capricorn, on December 1, and since then you’ve gathered more information about your questions and curiosities. Perhaps it’s more obvious which direction your partnerships (or potential relationships) are headed now or you’re more sure how far you want to take them.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

The structure of your daily work, routines, and habits is coming up for conversation as Mercury re-enters Capricorn. Mercury just entered Capricorn on December 1, but went retrograde, leading to a halt or disorganization in the rhythm of your day-to-day routines. New information (maybe different responsibilities, schedules, or resources) has surfaced since then, inviting you to reorient to a more viable and steady daily schedule.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You’re back in your element as your planetary ruler, Mercury, re-enters Capricorn today. Mercury entered Capricorn on December 1, but its retrograde might have coincided with a slow down in social life and how you prefer to spend your leisure time. New information has surfaced since then and you could be met with more opportunities to connect with others, and yourself, in the way you really want to. You might notice a deeper sense of appreciation for your relationships as the moon enters Pisces and mingles with Mercury.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

A sense of order could be coming together in the way you’ve been hoping as Mercury re-enters Capricorn. Adjusting the routines or the arrangement of space within your home has been a box that seems to evade getting ticked since Mercury first entered Capricorn on December 1 (before going retrograde); new information and perspectives have arrived since then, presenting a better opportunity for making the changes you want to make for you, your people, and your living space.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Your focus and capacity for presence could feel stronger as Mercury re-enters Capricorn. Tasks initiated or projects conceived since December 1 (when Mercury last entered Capricorn, before going retrograde) have been moving at a slower pace with plenty of distractions and ideas competing for your attention. New information has arrived in the process and you could feel more equipped to get to messages, assignments, or a steadier schedule with some side-quests out of the way.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

A re-evaluation of priorities and your material circumstances is taking place as Mercury re-enters Capricorn. Though discussions about your financial philosophies and values began around December 1 (when Mercury first entered Capricorn before going retrograde), new information is bringing greater clarity to how you think and feel about the material world. You can feel more equipped to make smarter choices with your money and resources now.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re reflecting on what you’ve learned and how you communicate with others as Mercury re-enters your sign, Capricorn. A process of deeper self-awareness has been unfolding since November, while last month’s Mercury retrograde invited you to observe your own thought patterns. New information has presented itself since then and you could feel wiser for having spent some time wandering and wondering in the process.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Mercury re-enters Capricorn, welcoming you to pause for mental, physical, and spiritual release. You could find yourself in a similar headspace to the one you were in around the beginning of December when Mercury last entered Capricorn (before going retrograde), reminding you to slow down as you reorient to what’s most important right now. New information has surfaced since Mercury’s gone direct, though it’s still a good time to let yourself rest, even if you don’t have it all figured out yet.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Finding time and space for in-person engagements can feel easier as Mercury re-enters Capricorn. Changes in your social life have been taking place since early December, when Mercury first entered Capricorn before going retrograde, encouraging you to think about who your real allies are, and what community means to you. The retrograde might have come with a slow down in communication or availability, though new information has arrived and you may find the timing to get together or collaborate is better now. Interesting conversations unfold as the moon enters your sign and mingles with Mercury. Perhaps you’ll catch up with friends you haven’t heard from in a bit.