Daily Horoscope: January 14, 2021

Uranus ends its retrograde at 3:36 AM, inspiring genius breakthroughs, but there could be quite a bit of nervousness, too. The moon in Aquarius meets chatty Mercury at 4:28 AM, encouraging communication, and powerful connections take place as the sun meets Pluto at 9:19 AM. Intriguing information is shared, but watch out for power struggles and big egos.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Uranus ends its retrograde today, activating the financial sector of your chart. It’s a smart time to rethink your budget and be mindful of careless spending. An exciting investment may come your way, but avoid impulsive decisions. A powerful new journey begins in your career as the sun meets Pluto.

Taurus

Uranus ends its retrograde in your sign today, Taurus! You’re making some unpredictable moves. Try to avoid caffeine too much. An exciting adventure begins as the sun meets Pluto, and opportunities that are hard to come across come your way.

Gemini

Uranus retrograde ends today, finding you having some wild dreams! Try to get some extra rest, dear Gemini. This is a powerful time to release the past and to work through things in therapy. The sun meets Pluto, encouraging you to reconsider how you handle debts and taxes.

Cancer

Unexpected drama may pop up in your social life today, Cancer, thanks to Uranus ending its retrograde. The sun meets the lord of the underworld, Pluto, finding you going way deeper in your relationships! Secrets may be revealed.

Leo

Uranus ends its retrograde today, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. You may be making some unexpected moves in the public eye, Leo! The sun and Pluto also meet, finding you kicking a bad habit.

Virgo

Uranus retrograde ends, bringing exciting and unexpected opportunities your way. The sun meets power planet Pluto, activating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, making it a great moment for bonding in your relationships and finding you digging very deep with your creative expression.

Libra

Uranus ends its retrograde today, imploring you to rethink how you handle things like debts and taxes. The future is uncertain, Libra, but you can organize yourself so you’re better prepared for it! The sun meets Pluto, finding you making big changes at home.

Scorpio

Shake-ups take place in your relationships as Uranus ends its retrograde. Your partners may feel quite nervous today, so maybe don’t get them that cup of coffee and bring some herbal tea instead! The sun meets your ruling planet Pluto, finding you having some deep, powerful conversations.

Sagittarius

Shake-ups in your schedule take place today as Uranus ends its retrograde. This is a powerful time to kick a bad habit, dear Sagittarius. The sun meets Pluto, marking a new journey of wealth.

Capricorn

Uranus retrograde ends, activating the romance and creativity sector of your chart and bringing thrills and creative breakthroughs your way! The sun meets Pluto, finding you stepping into your power—but be mindful about your control issues and how they manifest.

Aquarius

Your ruling planet Uranus ends its retrograde today, bringing big changes in your home and family life. The sun and Pluto also meet, making this a powerful time for therapy and for releasing the past. Your intuition is especially strong today.

Pisces

Uranus ends its retrograde today, activating the communication sector of your chart and bringing unexpected news. Give yourself extra time to get things done today, as many distractions may arrive! Powerful social connections take place as the sun meets Pluto.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.