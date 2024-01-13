Daily Horoscope: January 14, 2024

Sobering thoughts arise as the moon and Saturn meet in Pisces at 5:50 AM. We can get carried away with worries if we’re not mindful to slow down and zoom out a little. We’re feeling spiritually buoyed and freed up from projections and pessimism as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Taurus at 8:08 AM. Emotional resilience grants us staying power as the moon links up with Mars in Capricorn at 10:40 AM. Believing in ourselves is rewarding.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You’re prioritizing rest and reflection as the moon in Pisces mingles with Jupiter in Taurus. The impetus to redirect your life’s path somewhere unfamiliar could arise as the moon links up with Mars in Capricorn, encouraging you to preserve your energy and let motivation continue to build until you feel prepared for take off.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Wise advice and positive vibes are exchanged between you and others as the moon in Pisces mingles with Jupiter in your sign. Be mindful to practice active listening and avoid making assumptions.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Your imagination can feel very active today, encouraging you to discern between intuition and projections as the moon meets with Saturn in Pisces. Let your inner voices of support and protection guide you when the demands and expectations for worldly success start to get too loud. In other words, give yourself some space for reflection and meditation if you’re feeling too much pressure about what you “should” be doing.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

You’re dreaming of your next getaway with partners or friends as the moon in Pisces links up with Mars in Capricorn. Perhaps a vacation or adventurous retreat is in the works!

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You might be questioning whether a certain status or investment you’re working on is worth so much effort as the moon and Saturn meet in Pisces, though the moon’s connection with Jupiter in Taurus encourages you to step back and contemplate what kind of legacy you want to leave behind. Expansion can’t happen without contraction.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Your partners or closest companions could be working through some worry as the moon and Saturn meet in Pisces, inviting you to stay grounded so the bigger picture can come into focus. Spiritually-oriented conversations take place as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Taurus.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You might feel inspired to clear out your living space, physically and energetically as the moon in Pisces links up with Mars in Capricorn. A good floor scrub could relieve inner emotional pressure or maybe rehoming some items may ease the body and mind from clutter and cramp.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

It might feel hard to relax and let creativity or pleasure flow as the moon and Saturn meet in Pisces, reminding you to nurture your relationship with nature if you’re feeling a disconnect with partners or friends that might normally help you loosen up. Allowing yourself to just be or enjoy the company of loved ones comes easier as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Inspiration to make your home or bedroom feel more comfortable arrives as the moon in Pisces mingles with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, in Taurus. It’s a lovely day to redecorate, rearrange, or add something to your space that makes it feel cozier. Embracing more negative space (emptiness on the walls and floor, for example) could make a world’s difference in your place if you want flowing vibes.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A mental block or overwhelming worry might arise as the moon and Saturn meet in Pisces, inviting you to find little (or larger) moments to play and relax whenever they’re available. Look for the people that bring humor to the world as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Taurus, and you’ll find it easier to soften and flow with what’s in front of you.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You might have a harder time relaxing the way you’d like as the moon and Saturn meet in Pisces. Responsibilities could feel overwhelming, reminding you to take one thing at a time. Gratitude and perspective arrive as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You might want to talk about emotions you have a hard time opening up about as the moon and Saturn meet in your sign, encouraging you to reach out to someone wise or mature enough to help you reflect and make some meaning of them. Spiritual growth and learning are on your mind as the moon mingles with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, in Taurus, inviting you to journal or pick up some reading material that stimulates your big, beautiful imagination.