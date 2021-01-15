Daily Horoscope: January 15, 2021

The moon enters intuitive and creative water sign Pisces today at 5:17 PM—make time to check out of your usual routine and to let yourself float! Dream big; the moon in Pisces reminds us that our imagination can take us anywhere, so long as we take action, too.

All times ET.

Aries

Slow down and catch up on rest as the moon enters Pisces today! Your intuition gets a boost, so make time for meditation and journaling. It’s a lovely time for inner work.

Taurus

You’re in the mood to connect with friends today as the moon enters Pisces. It’s a lovely time to network, share ideas, and strengthen bonds in your community.

Gemini

The moon enters creative water sign Pisces, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career, making this an exciting time for you to connect with the public and show off your skills!

Cancer

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, finding you in an adventurous mood! You’re considering plans concerning travel, school, and even publishing, and stepping out of your usual routine.

Leo

The moon enters sensitive water sign Pisces today, finding you reflecting on change and closure. Issues concerning money, especially things like debts, taxes, and inheritances, are on your mind.

Virgo

The moon enters your opposite sign Pisces today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! It’s a lovely time for connection, as people are feeling generous and open-hearted!

Libra

The moon enters Pisces today, inspiring you to incorporate healthy, supportive routines into your schedule, like meditation or a daily walk. You’re in a productive mood, but remember that taking breaks is necessary to stay healthy.

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! It’s a lovely time for celebration. Connect with the people you love and enjoy yourself!

Sagittarius

The moon enters Pisces today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart, finding you in a cozy mood! It’s a great time to spruce up your space, and to lean into your spiritual practice.

Capricorn

The moon enters Pisces today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, encouraging open-mindedness and bringing you a boost in intuition.

Aquarius

The moon enters Pisces today, lighting up the financial sector of your chart. It’s a great time to reflect on how you can bring more prosperity and security to your life!

Pisces

The moon enters your sign today, Pisces, encouraging you to reconnect with your inner voice and your emotions. The world is on your emotional wavelength today. Trust your intuition as you explore your options!

