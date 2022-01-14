Daily Horoscope: January 15, 2022

The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 11:11 AM, encouraging us to connect with our emotions, intuitions, and creativity. The moon mingles with lucky Jupiter in Pisces at 6:31 PM, inspiring an expansive atmosphere that bodes well for new opportunities!

All times ET.

Aries

Your focus turns to home and family life today as the moon enters Cancer. Take a break from your everyday routine and get cozy with your favorite films, books, or music!

Taurus

The moon enters Cancer today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. Mercury is retrograde, which could find you rethinking things, and the moon in intuitive Cancer encourages you to connect with your inner voice.

Gemini

The moon enters Cancer today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules money, belongings, and your sense of security and comfort. Good luck could come to your career as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Pisces.

Cancer

The moon enters your sign, Cancer, finding the world on your emotional wavelength! Focus on self love today. Exciting opportunities can arrive as the moon connects with abundant Jupiter in Pisces!

Leo

Rest and relax as the moon enters Cancer. Spend quality time with yourself, dear Leo! Retreat to someplace safe, quiet, and cozy, and take a break from your busy everyday life.

Virgo

The moon enters Cancer today, inspiring you to connect with people who share your hobbies and interests, and some lucky meetings and inspiring conversations can take place as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Pisces.

Libra

Your focus turns to your career and life in public as the moon enters Cancer. You may feel especially productive as the moon connects with Jupiter in Pisces. Options and opportunities can arise…

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, finding you in an adventurous mood. The energy is especially playful and free-spirited as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Pisces.

Sagittarius

The moon in Cancer finds you and your partners discussing issues like money or other shared resources. The moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Pisces, inspiring an expansive and generous atmosphere.

Capricorn

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Inspiring conversations and connections can form as the moon mingles with expansive Jupiter in Pisces.

Aquarius

The moon enters Cancer today, which could find you especially focused on accomplishing your tasks. The moon mingles with Jupiter in Pisces, inspiring an energy of abundance and generosity!

Pisces

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, inspiring a fun, flirtatious energy! A feeling of adventure and possibility flows as the moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, which is currently in your sign…enjoy, Pisces!

