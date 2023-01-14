Daily Horoscope: January 15, 2023

We could be sitting with complicated emotions as the moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 3:40 AM. Instant gratification and quick fixes may seem attractive, but consider what a long-term fix could look like. The moon enters Scorpio at 7:08 AM, inspiring transformation, and insightful discussions take place as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn at 10:47 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Power dynamics in your relationships are explored as the moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Scorpio, which can find you sorting out financial issues.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio and lights up the relationship sector of your chart, encouraging communication, especially as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn. A discussion may be revisited.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Intense emotions can be explored as the moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging you to get reorganized, and you could be revisiting a project or discussion—perhaps about money or work—as the moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury, now retrograde in Capricorn.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Important issues can be addressed in your relationships or private life as the moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Your focus turns to fun and creativity as the moon enters Scorpio. The moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, which might find you reconnecting with someone.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Intense discussions may take place as the moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. You could be dumping an old habit. Your focus turns to home and family as the moon enters Scorpio. The moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, finding you organizing your schedule.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Sensitive issues regarding money may be addressed as the moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging communication, and a conversation is revisited as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Libra, squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you making important changes in your personal life. The moon enters Scorpio, bringing your focus to finances, and discussions about money, security, comfort, or the past in general are revisited as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Libra squares off with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you having an intense yet transformative discussion. The moon enters your sign, Scorpio, encouraging you to focus on self care. Conversations can be revisited as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You could be making an important decision about how to invest your time and energy as the moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging you to slow down and rest. The moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, inspiring you to revisit a dream or fantasy you’ve had; a new perspective on making this dream come true may arrive…

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You could be ready to make a big career change as the moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn. The moon enters Scorpio, bringing your focus to your social life, and you may connect with old friends or revisit an old hobby as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

A philosophical breakthrough may take place as the moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Scorpio, bringing your focus to your career. The moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Drama may be brewing in your social life as the moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Get clear about any games being played! The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, which could bring new opportunities your way, and you may reconnect with old friends as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn.