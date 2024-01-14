Daily Horoscope: January 15, 2024

The weird and wild feel more enticing as the moon in Pisces links up with Uranus in Taurus at 5:47 AM and clashes with Venus in Sagittarius at 7:48 AM.

The vibe starts to feel more mystical as the moon mingles with the sun in Capricorn at 3:47 PM and meets with Neptune in Pisces at 4:03 PM. Psychic connections are heightened, and so are emotional projections, inviting us to intentionally engage with surrealism.

Dreams are coming to life and we’re romanced by fantasy or anesthetizing pleasures as the sun in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces at 7:38 PM. It could turn out to be a pretty magical day and we might turn someone else’s around by showing kindness and compassion. Spiritual discoveries take place as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 11:33 PM. Perhaps we’re demystifying what’s obscured within the subconscious, or simply dialoguing with it. A sense of alertness arrives as the moon enters Aries at 11:49 PM, encouraging us to ground excess energy or track anything keeping us from resting.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for January!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You’re bringing mysteries to light as the sun in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces. Big reveals could be made with the sun activating your chart’s place of public life, or you might be uncovering obscured information that people aren’t sure how to access or understand. You’re fired up about career prospects or the purposeful things you’re here to do as the moon enters your sign, Aries, later on.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You’re daydreaming about “somewhere over the rainbow” as the sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring you to paint a picture of what life would be like in an ideal world. Perhaps you’ll plan a trip in the meantime. It’s a lovely day to reach out to friends or other special people you’re missing to reminisce on the good times.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

It could feel like you’re coming full circle in a role you’ve taken on for others (your career, a partnership, or the life path you’ve dedicated yourself to) as the sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces. Your sense of purpose could feel demystified or you might feel at one with the winding path you’re navigating, embracing the twists and turns that make your life rich and interesting.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Boundaries are more fluid as the sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, pointing to new possibilities in relationships and your perception of life. Enlightening experiences could take place or you might feel more connected to nature, and the wonderful things you’ve yet to discover.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Opportunities to heal and let go of the past arise as the sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces. Pay attention to dynamics that invite you to release and give back shame or fear to people they belong to. Asking for more support is in your favor today. It might be worth it to book an appointment with someone in the healing arts or request help if you’re needing more resources, financial or otherwise.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Relationships feel meant to be as the sun in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces. Boundaries are more fluid under this transit, inviting new friendships or partnerships to form, while encouraging established bonds to deepen. It’s a lovely day for a romantic date or one-on-one time with the special people in your life.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Everything’s working out as it should while the sun in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces. Whether the order and rhythm of your day feels ideal or not, you’re able to go with the flow and embrace the reality of your circumstances. Opportunities to recalibrate your health are arising and it’s a lovely day to forgive and be forgiven.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Your creative juices are flowing freely as the sun in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, bolstering communication and connection in your relationships. It’s a lovely day to write a love letter or reveal mushy feelings.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You’re realizing why you’ve come to value what you care about or how your preferences have been shaped by your history (and even your family’s history) as the sun in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces. Secrets, inheritances, and precious treasures from your past might be revealed today.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re connecting to yourself and others through imagery and experiences that can’t easily be summed up in words as the sun in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces. It’s a wonderful day for crafting and getting lost, or finding yourself, in the romance of the arts.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Spiritual insights about the way you handle and perceive money and material resources arrive as the sun in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces. It’s a good day to define your financial goals based on your real needs and desires, outlining what’s most important to you and what’s a potential waste of your finite time and energy. Be mindful of impulsive wants and track what they unmet needs might underlie them. Hold off on shopping or big spending for the day if something shiny catches your eye today.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

The moon and Neptune meet in your sign, finding you psychically attuned to the people around you today. Ideal collaborations and connections could come together as the sun in Capricorn also mingles with Neptune in Pisces. Don’t be shy about extending invitations to people you’re interested in connecting with, and be willing to say yes if they come your way. The twinkle in your eye makes you irresistible to notice and cooperate with. Beautiful things can come to fruition now.