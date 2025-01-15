Daily Horoscope: January 15, 2025

The Sun eases further into its favorable sextile with Neptune as a waning gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to Ceres in Leo and Aquarius, respectively. The latter alignment poses the greatest risk of conflict, placing your ego and your security at odds with one another. As the Moon flies through sociable Leo, the cosmos reminds you that external reputation isn’t nearly as crucial as inner peace. Your emotional security is more important than your celebrity, stargazer. Be wary of Neptune’s effects on the Sun disillusioning you from reality. One of life’s most difficult lessons is that all that glitters is not gold.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet’s ongoing trine with Neptune is a tricky alignment to navigate, Aries. On the one hand, Mars retrograde helps Neptune’s dreamy perspective slow down and take in your surroundings as they currently are, not how you wish them to be. But on the other hand, Neptune’s deceptive nature can misguide you into thinking Mars’ retrograde roadblocks are impossible to manage.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus is slowly creating a potent conjunction with Saturn under Pisces, increasing feelings of duty and discipline in areas of love and finances. This can be especially helpful when making major investments, but this alignment also runs the risk of closing your heart off to new possibilities. Major decisions like these require some vulnerability and courage on your part, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury is slowly flying into a tense square with Makemake, which recently turned retrograde in Libra. As your ruling planet continues its trek through Capricorn, try to focus on the bigger picture here. We often isolate ourselves by thinking that our greater community has no idea what our individual experience is like, but we’re more connected than we think, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to Ceres in Leo and Aquarius, suggesting conflict in areas of friendship, reputation, or other social elements. A celestial standoff between the emotional Moon and Ceres, a dwarf planet governing our need to nurture and be nurtured in return, indicates you’ve prioritized others’ opinions over your inner peace. It’s time to realign your values.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body, the Sun, eases further into its positive sextile with Neptune today, increasing the power of your imagination, for better or worse. Now is a great time to pursue creative endeavors and plan for the future. However, be careful of making assumptions during this time. Neptune’s deceptive nature makes it easier to fall for misinformation or misguidance.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As Mercury inches toward a challenging square with Makemake retrograde, the stars urge you to take stock of your place within your social circles and immediate environment. Everyone believes they’re the main character of their own story, Virgo. The key is to find a way to mesh these storylines into one cohesive narrative. Yours isn’t more important than theirs and vice versa.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus is fast approaching a conjunction with Saturn under Pisces, which will ramp up feelings of duty and obligation in areas of love and finance. Before this alignment locks into place, now is an ideal time to take stock of your priorities and goals. Getting your ducks in a row will help you capitalize on Saturn’s responsible attitude and energy.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Sun slowly forms a conjunction with your ruling planet as the former celestial body treks from Capricorn to Aquarius. During this time, the way forward will seem clearer and more attainable. Make sure you’re paying attention while the Sun’s glow illuminates the path before you. Getting too comfortable in your assumptions will have tremendous impacts on your progress.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your retrograde ruling planet forms a favorable sextile with the waning gibbous Moon as the latter celestial body directly opposes Ceres, a dwarf planet governing our nurturing spirit and needs. This cosmic alignment suggests an opportunity to change the way you care for yourself and others. Pay attention to what is needed, not just what you’re used to, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Venus slowly inches toward a conjunction with your ruling planet, Saturn, under Pisces. This potent alignment offers a gentle reminder that discipline based in fear and discipline based in love are two completely different approaches. The former practically guarantees burnout and stress. The latter begets passion and drive. It’s time to start prioritizing pursuits that keep you rooted in love, not anxiety.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A growing sextile between Mars retrograde and your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, encourages you to explore and experiment for no other reason than to enjoy the experience. Not everything in life has to end with a trophy or accolade to brag about, Aquarius. Sometimes, the mere process of existing can be gratifying on its own. Try it out.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The auspicious trine between your ruling planet, Neptune, and Mars retrograde eases the conflict presented by the latter planet’s unexpected delays and hangups. Things aren’t as finite as they might seem, Pisces. The stars urge you to open your mind and imagine new ways around this roadblock. Avoid trying the same approach twice. Find your answer outside your comfort zone.

Pisces monthly horoscope

