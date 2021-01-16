Daily Horoscope: January 16, 2021

The moon in creative water sign Pisces connects with fiery Mars at 1:29 AM, bringing a boost in energy, and surprises pop up as the moon connects with Uranus at 5:43 AM. The moon connects with Venus at 12:02 PM, inspiring a sweet and affectionate atmosphere!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon is in dreamy water sign Pisces today, encouraging you to take a break from everyday life—step out of reality and indulge in your favorite fantasy series, or get lost listening to your favorite album. And get some rest, dear Aries!

Taurus

The moon in Pisces illuminates the friendship sector of your chart, and you’re connecting with exciting people as the moon mingles with eccentric Uranus and lovely Venus.

Gemini

It’s an exciting moment in your career as the Pisces moon lights up the sector of your chart that rules your life in public and connects with wildcard Uranus and sweet Venus, bringing supportive energy from unexpected places.

Cancer

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine. Unexpected meetings take place as the moon mingles with Uranus and sweet conversations are had as the moon connects with darling Venus.

Leo

You’re in a sensitive mood today as the moon moves through Pisces. Complicated financial situations are addressed, but a supportive energy flows as the moon makes harmonious connections with transformative Uranus and sweet Venus.

Virgo

The moon is in your opposite sign Pisces today, finding you focused on relationships! Unexpected thrills take place as the moon connects with Uranus. An affectionate energy flows as the moon connects with Venus.

Libra

The moon in Pisces encourages you to get organized. It’s a great time to tackle your to-do list, especially as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Venus, helping you get things in order at home. Beautify your space!

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and unexpected meetings take place as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus. Sweet messages are shared as the moon connects with Venus.

Sagittarius

The moon in Pisces activates the home and family sector of your chart, finding you in a sentimental mood. Your schedule is reworked, perhaps unexpectedly, as the moon connects with Uranus. The moon also mingles with Venus, bringing gifts.

Capricorn

The moon in Pisces lights up the communication sector of your chart, and unexpected news and meetings pop up as the moon connects with Uranus. Love notes are shared as the moon mingles with sweet Venus.

Aquarius

The moon in Pisces finds you reflecting on wealth and abundance today. The moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing changes at home. Sweetness is in the air as the moon connects with Venus.

Pisces

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces, helping you connect with your inner voice. Unexpected messages are shared as the moon connects with Uranus and easy energy flows in your social life as the moon mingles with lovely Venus.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.