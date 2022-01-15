Daily Horoscope: January 16, 2022

The moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus at 8:58 AM, finding us in the mood to experiment, and the sun meets Pluto in Capricorn at 9:51 AM, marking the start of a transformative new cycle in our lives. Themes like power, control, and change may be on our minds. The moon opposes Venus retrograde in Capricorn at 3:50 PM, finding us rethinking what truly makes us happy.

All times ET.

Aries

You may be stepping into a new position of leadership or exploring a transformation in your career or public life as the sun meets power planet Pluto in industrious earth sign Capricorn.

Taurus

A deep philosophical breakthrough can take place as the sun and Pluto meet in fellow earth sign Capricorn. Your perspective may be undergoing a big evolution.

Gemini

You may be getting to the bottom of an issue concerning money and your relationships as the sun meets Pluto in Capricorn. It’s also a powerful time to get your debts or taxes in order, and conversations about inheritances may arise.

Cancer

It’s a powerful, transformative day in your partnerships as the sun meets Pluto in your opposite sign Capricorn. You and your partners can connect on an especially deep level, and a new cycle may begin.

Leo

It’s a powerful day to start a new project, or to end an old habit, as the sun meets transformative Pluto in Capricorn. A change to your schedule may take place.

Virgo

It’s a powerful day for connection and intimacy in your love life as the sun meets Pluto in Capricorn. A new creative project may begin, and it could have a transformative impact on you, Virgo.

Libra

A powerful change may take place at home or in your personal life as the sun meets Pluto in Capricorn. This could be the start of a radical new journey for you, dear Libra!

Scorpio

The sun meets your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn today, which could find you having a deep conversation or transforming the way you think or express yourself.

Sagittarius

A new cycle concerning wealth or security may be beginning for you, Sagittarius, as the sun meets Pluto in Capricorn. This is a powerful time to work out a budget and plan for your future.

Capricorn

The sun and Pluto meet in your sign today, Capricorn! This marks a transformative period for you. You may be embracing a new beginning and connecting with your sense of personal power.

Aquarius

Your inner dialogue may be especially intense today, Aquarius! Intriguing dreams and intuitive hunches abound. The sun meets the planet of the underworld, Pluto, which could inspire transformation on a deep level!

Pisces

Big changes might be taking place in your social life as the sun meets Pluto in Capricorn. A powerful shift concerning a cause you are passionate about may be beginning.

