Daily Horoscope: January 16, 2023

Surprises may pop up as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus at 10:17 AM. Unexpected emotions arise. We could be especially eager for attention and pleasure as the moon squares off with Venus in Aquarius at 2:09 PM!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

There may be a surprising turn with a financial matter and a busy atmosphere in your social life as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus and squares off with Venus in Aquarius today.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in your opposite sign Scorpio opposes Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which can find you and your partners taking things in an unexpected direction. This could be an exciting time for experimentation! The moon squares off with Venus in Aquarius, finding you courting the public’s attention.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Unexpected emotions may bubble to the surface as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with Venus in fellow air sign Aquarius, perhaps finding you exploring an attractive opportunity.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Drama may surface in your social life as the moon in fellow water sign Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with Venus in Aquarius, which can find you making a decision about what’s truly important to you!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

An important shift in your work-life balance could be taking place as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. A decision about partnership is made as the moon squares off with Venus in your opposite sign Aquarius.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Unexpected news and communication breakthroughs may arrive as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with Venus in Aquarius, which could find you rearranging your schedule: Make time for what you really love!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The balance between financial security and risk-taking may be on your mind as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Venus, now in fellow air sign Aquarius, inspiring romance and creativity!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You and a partner may discover something unexpected about each other as the moon in your sign, Scorpio, opposes wildcard Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with Venus in Aquarius, finding you focused on issues concerning your home, family, and private life.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

An unexpected change in your routine may take place as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with Venus in Aquarius, which can find you having meaningful discussions about desires and values.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Chance meetings can take place as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. There may be an unexpected shift in your social life. The moon squares off with Venus in Aquarius, finding you making an important decision about how you want to invest your time and money.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You could be making an unexpected decision about your work-life balance today as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. Surprising feelings may surface. You might be reflecting on themes like popularity and success as the moon squares off with Venus in your sign, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Surprising feelings and discussions may surface as the moon in fellow water sign Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with Venus in Aquarius, which can find you focused on finances. A gift may be shared.