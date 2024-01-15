Daily Horoscope: January 16, 2024

Narrow sightedness could have us feeling a bit argumentative today as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury in Capricorn at 4:05 AM, and with Mars in Capricorn at 3:14 PM. We’re highly focused on the outcome of our goals, helping us to set records or make advances. That said, we could all practice more patience today. In the words of author R.J. Palacio, “Be kinder than is necessary.”

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You’re eager to race ahead and materialize ambitious projects as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, reminding you to pace yourself to avoid burnout. People can see that you’re more than capable and admire your hard work, but be mindful of pushiness. You don’t have to do everything yourself, dear Aries. It just might take time for others to catch up to what you have in mind.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You might feel like you’re overdue for a vacation as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, encouraging you to escape through some thorough research on the next destination you’d like to travel to, or blow off steam via an outdoor adventure. Your body and mind could be asking for some blood-pumping movement and fresh oxygen, so consider a practice that encourages mindfulness and deep breathing, like yoga or climbing.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Heated discussions about gatekeeping could arise as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, encouraging constructive dialogue about maturity and shared resources. People might be trying to play blame and shame games, but don’t take the bait! Feel free to set any records straight out in the open if someone’s acting entitled.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

People might be acting bossy today, or you might be taking some heat from your boss as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, encouraging you to stand your ground with respect. The two don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Opportunities to show your leadership are taking place.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Discussions about morality and ethics could come up as the moon in Aries squares off with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn. Accountability might need to be taken in the workplace or further training might need to happen.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Be mindful about anxious projections as the moon on Aries squares off with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn. Feelings of jealousy or scarcity could sabotage a good time with loved ones if you fail to redirect your attention to the richness you’ve been given with their presence. It’s a good time to take stock of the qualities you love and appreciate in yourself if you’re needing more TLC and undivided attention than others can offer at the moment.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

It might feel like your loved ones woke up on the wrong side of the bed today as the moon in Aries squares off with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, though a thorough cleaning might help lower stress or blow off steam. You don’t need to walk on eggshells, but try to show partners or family some grace if they’re not on their best behavior today. It’s not really about you, Libra.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Your work and schedule could feel a bit too cramped for your liking as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, reminding you to say no or block off some space in your day to avoid overbooking yourself. Avoid rushing too much to prevent accidents and try to get some exercise to help level out your stress levels if you can.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

The moon in Aries clashes with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, encouraging you to discern between spontaneity and impulsivity. You might need to be more frugal about how you spend your resources and how you choose to entertain yourself today.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Heated discussions might be taking place at home or with family as the moon in Aries squares off with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn. Be mindful about pessimism and avoid jumping to conclusions about what others are thinking. Things might need to cool off before constructive communication can happen.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Be vigilant about weird links and unfamiliar contacts in your messages as the moon in Aries squares off with Mercury and Mars, situated in your chart’s place of secrets and secret enemies, in Capricorn. Scammers might be trying extra hard to compromise your private information or people might not be very genuine with their communication today. Check with a trusted source who might be able to help you if you’re in doubt, since scare tactics and a sense of urgency might be planted to get under your skin.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

A conflict of interests might arise as the moon in Aries clashes with Mercury and Mars, situated in your chart’s place of allies and associates, in Capricorn. Discussions about boundaries might need to happen or you might stand up for yours or others’ rights to have more say over a collaborative project. Talks about fair compensation might be up for review.