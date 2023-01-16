Daily Horoscope: January 17, 2023

The moon in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces at 12:48 AM, inspiring a romantic atmosphere! The moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 2:27 AM, finding us focus on our responsibilities, too. The moon connects with the sun in Capricorn at 7:36 AM, bringing a boost of confidence. The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 9:27 AM, encouraging transformation. The moon enters Sagittarius at 12:33 PM, and we may find ourselves in an adventurous mood! An energy of abundance flows as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries at 6:41 PM.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for January!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and education. This can be an adventurous time for you, especially as the moon connects with Jupiter in your sign, Aries. Exciting opportunities may arise!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Important discussions and social connections can form as the moon in Scorpio connects with the sun and Pluto, both in Capricorn. The moon enters Sagittarius today, too, bringing your focus to themes like debts, taxes, or shared resources.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You could be resolving an uncomfortable issue as the moon in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Sagittarius, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and deep connections form as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a whimsically romantic and creative atmosphere! The moon enters Sagittarius today, too, which may bring you back down to earth to tackle your to-do list. Career success may come as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Expectations and boundaries may be set as the moon in Scorpio squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Sagittarius, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and new opportunities arise as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces, and connects with the sun and Pluto—both in Capricorn—inspiring romance and deep, meaningful connections. Your focus turns to home and family as the moon enters Sagittarius.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and many exciting discussions take place as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries. You could be exploring your local neighborhood and discovering something new!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in your sign, Scorpio, connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring romance and creativity. Your focus turns to money and security as the moon enters Scorpio. A productive energy flows as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters your sign, Sagittarius, encouraging you to get clear on your emotional needs. Knowing what you require is the first step to getting your needs met! Fun, romance, and creativity flow as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Scorpio connects with the sun and Pluto, both in your sign, which can find you reflecting on your dearest hopes for the future. It can be a productive time for teamwork, but make time for rest, too, as the moon enters Sagittarius.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Scorpio squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in your sign, Aquarius, which could find you making an important decision regarding your career or life in the public eye. Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Sagittarius.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio connects with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, inspiring a whimsical, magical atmosphere! Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Sagittarius. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, which can bode well for your finances!