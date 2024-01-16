Daily Horoscope: January 17, 2024

People are hyping each other up as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius at 3:22 PM. It’s a great day to mingle, be generous, and show appreciation to friends or potential allies!

We’re taking action and making progress toward goals as the second quarter moon arrives, when the moon squares off with the sun in Capricorn at 10:53 PM. A bit of resistance is motivating us to persist and get stronger.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for January!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Confidence abounds as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. Your inspiration is contagious today, and people are grateful for your generosity! You’re finding the energy to take action and make noticeable progress toward a major goal or career endeavor as the moon reaches its second quarter, clashing with the sun in Capricorn. Celebrate the wins you’re accomplishing (big or small), dear Aries!

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You’re letting go of unhelpful expectations you (or others) place on yourself, and releasing anything that keeps you from growing wise as the moon in Aries connects with your planetary ruler, Venus, in Sagittarius. It’s an opportune time for journaling and deep self-reflection.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Intimate exchanges are taking place in your relationships (both romantic and platonic) as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. Stories and secrets could be shared, inspiring deeper trust and companionship.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Your reputation and work relationships are getting a boost as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. It’s a great day for collaboration and teamwork! A change in relationship status could be taking place as the moon reaches its second quarter, clashing with the sun in Capricorn. Long distance partnerships (romantic or professional) could be forming, or a decision about your status could be made official.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You’re seeing a bigger picture and bringing inspiration to the work you do as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. People can feel pepped up by your example! You’re working hard to fulfill promises as the moon reaches its second quarter, clashing with the sun in Capricorn. There’s no question you’re worth your salt.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You might feel like insulating yourself from the world or getting more privacy as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. Intimate conversations could be unfolding, helping you to heal parts of your past and grow more resilient.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You’re feeling protective of others, or perhaps those closest to you are trying to look out for you as the moon in Aries connects with your planetary ruler Venus in Sagittarius. Kind words are exchanged and you’re motivated to see the good in others now.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You’re coming up with exciting ideas to put to work as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. You’re appreciating feedback from your partners and closest companions today.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You’re feeling creatively inspired as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius, inviting you to pour your energy into something you believe others can appreciate. People at work could notice you’re in an expressive mood today.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re motivated to show your family (or family of choice) how much you appreciate them as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. It’s a lovely day to offer sweet gestures or a thoughtful gift. You could be pondering your identity as the moon reaches its second quarter, clashing with the sun in Capricorn. You may be also looking to make some tangible changes to your home or living situation. Discussions about household dynamics or the need to take up more space can arise now.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Friendly conversations are unfolding as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. You might make new friends you can talk to about hard stuff, or feel welcomed into a community that can heal you in a spiritual way. There’s a lot on your mind and you may feel overstimulated as the moon reaches its second quarter, clashing with the sun in Capricorn, encouraging you to unplug and get deeper rest.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You could be met with new lucrative projects to consider as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. It’s a great day to network and show support to the allies and friends you’re rooting for.