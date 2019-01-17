Daily Horoscope: January 18, 2019

Sweet Venus and combative Mars combine energies at 11:50 AM, finding us in an active, playful mood—there’s a little competitiveness and also light-heartedness in the air. That is, until Mercury meets Pluto at 3:01 PM, stirring up some very intense conversations! Secrets are shared, bonds are formed, and decisions are made. Endings are taking place, too—we’re really feeling like things need to change as the sun clashes with Uranus at 8:30 PM. The moon in Gemini makes a helpful connection to Uranus at 8:32 PM, inspiring bright ideas, and the energy shifts as the moon enters intuitive, introspective Cancer at 10:44 PM.

All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You have some important things to do today—they may not be easy, but guess what? They’re already in motion and change simply needs to take place at this time. On the bright side, this is the beginning of something new. Do what aligns with your truth.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You approach things with logic, Aquarius, but your intuition is especially active today, so make time to rest and meditate. Your inner voice has things to say—listen! The sun clashes with your ruling planet Uranus tonight; a surprising conversation is coming your way.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

A helpful energy flows in your finances today, but take things one step at a time—big changes are taking place, and you might decide later that your time is worth much more than you’re currently charging!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your ruling planet Mars connects with Venus, the planet of love and values, early today, inspiring you to get out of your comfort zone. An intense conversation concerning your career arrives today, too—a massive change is taking place.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus mingles with Mars, asking you to trust your intuition as some important conversations come your way. Tauruses are famously resistant to change, but there’s surely something in your life you want to see evolve—so lean into that!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury meets with power planet Pluto, which is a very big deal! This means an important conversation concerning the most intense issues in life—namely sex, death, and taxes—are up for you to work with.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Big changes are taking place in your work life and in your relationships. A new and very important conversation between you and a partner begins—they have a secret to share! The moon enters your sign this evening, encouraging you to focus on self love.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Crucial shifts take place today—your schedule is changing, for sure, but even bigger than that, your whole worldview is shifting, too! You simply don’t see things the same way anymore, so now, everything feels like it must be rearranged.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury has a quick and curious energy, but today, it will have a long, serious, and intense talk with power planet Pluto. Big things are taking place in your love life and your creative endeavors.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus connects with Mars today, creating a helpful energy around communication—and you need it, what with all the intense discussions concerning your home, family, and private life coming up!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Venus and Mars come together to create a productive energy on this big day: Mercury and your planetary ruler Pluto meet in the sky, which means that an important conversation will take place down here on Earth.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

If shit has not already gotten real, it will today. An important conversation about money and self-worth begins. There’s a playful energy in the air today, but shocking (perhaps pleasantly so!) changes are afoot.

What’s in the stars for you in January? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.