Daily Horoscope: January 18, 2021

The moon enters Aries at 2:07 AM, inspiring a cheerful and confident atmosphere. We’re fearlessly saying “no” to what doesn’t work for us as the moon connects with strict Saturn at 9:20 AM, and joyously saying “yes” to what does as the moon connects with jovial Jupiter at 3:45 PM. Setting boundaries can be hard, and inviting in what we want can be even harder, but today we have a chance to work on any fears around setting and expanding limits.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters your sign today, Aries! It’s a great time to get in touch with your feelings: do some journaling, or vent to a friend. You’re reflecting on the communities you belong to, and may find yourself leaving some circles and expanding others.

Taurus

The moon enters your Aries today, encouraging you to slow down and rest, as well as catch up on some quality time alone. You’re coming up with some wonderful ideas concerning your career, but first you need a break!

Gemini

The moon enters Aries and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, dear Gemini! Exciting connections with people near and far are made.

Cancer

Your attention turns to your career as the moon enters Aries! You’re working out issues concerning debts, taxes, and inheritances, and navigating conversations with people who are interested in investing in you and your work.

Leo

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine. Future plans and big ideas are discussed with your partners.

Virgo

You’re handling issues concerning debts, taxes, and inheritances as the moon enters Aries and makes supportive connections with taskmaster Saturn and wise Jupiter.

Libra

Your attention turns to your partnerships as the moon enters your opposite sign Aries today! You’re raising expectations and standards, and setting important boundaries.

Scorpio

The moon enters busy fire sign Aries today, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list! It’s a great time to reorganize your schedule. Exciting opportunities come your way, but Scorpio, don’t feel as though you have to say yes to all of them.

Sagittarius

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart—enjoy! The moon connects with Saturn and Jupiter, finding you having important conversations about expectations.

Capricorn

Your attention is on your home and family life as the moon enters Aries, and you’re working out financial issues as the moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn and the planet of abundance, Jupiter.

Aquarius

The moon enters Aries, activating the communication sector of your chart! The moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn and with wise Jupiter, encouraging you to trust your intuition about your limitations.

Pisces

The moon enters Aries, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security! Reflect today on what you need in order to feel comfortable and grounded, and don’t be afraid to ask for what you want.

